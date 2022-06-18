ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2 actors from Netflix series dead after van carrying cast, crew, crashes in Mexico

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two actors on the Netflix series “The Chosen One” were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Local media reported the crash occurred Thursday, and said the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area. The crew had apparently been working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area at the time.

Actor Ezra Miller accused of ‘cult-like’ behavior, abuse of indigenous teen

The Baja California Department of Culture said Friday that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died.

Netflix’s “The Chosen One,” which IMDB also lists as “American Jesus,” is centered around a 12-year-old boy who “learns he’s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind,” according to Netflix. The series is based on a comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.

According to casting calls, the series is being taped by an independent production company.

Deadline

Update: Production Suspended On Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’ After Two Actors Die, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Cast & Crew

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: More details have emerged from the accident that claimed the lives of two actors and injured two cast members and four crew members in Mexico while filming Netflix series The Chosen One. The production of the series has been temporarily paused by Redrum, the company running the filming. The accident occurred when the victims were in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport on June 16th. The injured cast and crew members are in stable condition. Netflix has not yet commented on the accident. SAG-AFTRA is looking into the accident. “SAG-AFTRA has been in...
NFL
Daily Beast

Friends Demand Investigation After Two Netflix Actors Killed

On Thursday, two actors on a Netflix series were killed and six other crew members were injured in a van crash near Mulegé, a city on the Baja California Sur peninsula. Now friends of the victims—Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, known professionally as “Paco Mufote”—are lashing out against Netflix and the independent production company behind the show, The Chosen One, claiming that the cast members had been complaining about poor transport and logistics.
MUSIC
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC4 Columbus

Falling tree kills tractor driver in Coshocton

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man brush-hogging a farm field was killed on Thursday evening after a tree fell on him. Charles Stricker, 71, of Warsaw, was driving a tractor with a brush hog when it caught on a tree along the wood line, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. The brush hog pulled […]
COSHOCTON, OH
GAMINGbible

Netflix Halts Production On Upcoming Show After Two Actors Killed

Netflix has issued a statement in response to the tragic accident that took place during production of its new Mark Millar show The Chosen One. Two actors, Raymundo Garduno (professionally known as Paco Mufote) and Juan Francisco Aguilar, were killed after a van connected to the production crashed in Mexico's Baja California peninsula last Thursday. Six other cast and crew members were reportedly injured during the accident, which is said to have occurred in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport.
ACCIDENTS
TODAY.com

2 cast members from Netflix series killed in van crash

Two cast members from the Netflix series "The Chosen One" were killed in Mexico after a vehicle accident Thursday. A van carrying actors and crew members from "The Chosen One" crashed while in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport, Netflix said. Two cast members died, and two other cast members and four crew members were injured but are in stable condition. The crash did not occur on set, Netflix said.
ACCIDENTS
Deadline

‘Midnight Western Theatre’ Series In Works From Scout Comics & MPE; Kevin Carroll To Adapt Louis Southard’s Comics

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Scout Comics has partnered with Oren Segal’s Management Production Entertainment to develop Louis Southard’s comic book series, Midnight Western Theatre, for television—tapping Kevin Carroll to handle the adaptation. The comics featuring art by David Hahn examine turbulence within the U.S.A. of the 1860s. In the series, the notorious Red Tom and his deadly posse have laid claim to the once prosperous town of Liberty Springs. But will these outlaws be able to savor their sinful victory when two black-clad, supernatural strangers suddenly arrive? Scout Comics will produce the adaptation alongside Carroll and Segal, with the...
COMICS
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

