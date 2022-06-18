ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA County set to give COVID vaccines to children under age 5 next week

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G2bMr_0gFBnlWj00

With final federal approval expected as early as Saturday, Los Angeles health officials were preparing to begin offering pediatric COVID vaccine doses to children younger than age 5.

The county Department of Public Health is prepared to begin administering the Pfizer vaccine doses as early as Tuesday, assuming the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives the final OK to the shots as anticipated, officials said.

Shots will be available for children as young as 6 months old.

County health officials noted that young children are considered at lower risk of becoming severely ill or dying from COVID, but they said the risk is higher among unvaccinated children. They also contend that unvaccinated children are at higher risk of developing Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C.

According to the county, over the past three months, unvaccinated children aged 12-17 were nearly four times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than vaccinated children. Among vaccine-eligible children in the county who contracted confirmed cases of MIS-C in the county, 65% were unvaccinated, according to the county.

“As we have seen with adults, children can experience short and long- term health problems from COVID-19,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “Vaccinations are a proven safety measure that protect your entire family, including now your youngest children, from severe illness and death from COVID. The development and approval of the vaccines for children under age 5 have gone through a rigorous evaluation and approval process as with all other routine childhood vaccines.

“As we make plans to gather with family and to enjoy the summer and upcoming holidays, now is the time to make sure that all our children are fully vaccinated. Vaccinated children and adults add an essential layer of protection for the entire community, especially with the proliferation of new, highly infectious variants.”

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals increased by another 27 people to 639, according to the latest state data released Saturday. Of those patients, 67 were being treated in intensive care, down from 69 on Friday.

The county reported another 5,122 COVID infections Friday, raising the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,057,004. Another five virus-related deaths were also reported, lifting the overall death toll to 32,250.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus rose again, reaching 9.3%. Ferrer said the percentage is likely to rise as the volume of daily testing decreases due to schools being out of session.

The county does not report COVID data on weekends.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations hold steady

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations held steady since last week, according to the latest data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations went from 178 on Friday to 175, with the number of intensive care unit patients declining from 24 to 23. The county has 31.1% of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA County Sheriff Villanueva tests positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau confirmed Tuesday evening, but did not provide further details. Sheriff’s Capt. Lorena Rodriguez told the Los Angeles Times that Villanueva is in good spirits and vaccinated but did not confirm if he is boosted or disclose how he contracted the virus.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Vaccines
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Society
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
HeySoCal

LA City Council tentatively OKs healthcare worker wage hike

The Los Angeles City Council tentatively approved an ordinance Tuesday that would raise the minimum wage for people working at covered healthcare facilities in the city to $25 per hour. The “Minimum Wage for Employees Working at Healthcare Facilities” initiative, which was brought to the council through a successful petition...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations trend downward

Orange County’s COVID-19 infection rates have held steady and hospitalizations began trending downward this week although six more fatalities were logged, according to the latest data released by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations dropped from 185 Tuesday to 178 Thursday. But the number of intensive care unit...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA Council advances hotel worker protection measure

The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday tentatively adopted an ordinance that would require hotels to provide workers with personal-security devices to protect them from violent or threatening hotel guests while also extending minimum wage requirements to smaller hotels. The proposal, which came to the council thanks to a petition drive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mis C
HeySoCal

Cedars-Sinai seeks arbitration of fired workers’ claims

Most of the 21 former Cedars-Sinai Medical Center workers who sued the hospital, alleging they were wrongfully denied requests for religious and medical exemptions to the hospital’s coronavirus vaccine mandate and then subjected to retaliation and harassment, must submit their claims to binding arbitration, hospital lawyers argue in new court papers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Thousands of fentanyl pills seized during narcotics investigations

Thousands of fentanyl-laced drugs, as well as powder containing the toxic substance, were seized during investigations in Riverside County beginning earlier this month, authorities said Monday. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the county’s Gang Impact Team, staffed by law enforcement officers from the D.A.’s office, along with sheriff’s deputies...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Judge gives whistleblower choice of smaller award or new damages trial

A judge has given a former coroner’s office investigator the option of accepting a reduction of a jury’s award of $8.4 million in her whistleblower suit against Los Angeles County — in which she said she was forced into early retirement in 2017 in retaliation for raising suspicions about the death of an 8-year-old disabled boy — to $3 million, or face a new trial on damages.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA County unemployment rate falls again in May

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.2% in May, down from a revised 5.4% in April, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The 5.2% rate was well below the 9.7% rate in May 2021. In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted figures...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
HeySoCal

Southland airports see flight cancellations, delays

A nationwide wave of flight cancellations was impacting Los Angeles International Airport Monday, with 15 scrapped flights and nearly 140 delayed inbound or outbound flights. As of midday, the tracking site FlightAware.com listed seven canceled flights out of LAX, along with eight inbound flights being scrubbed. More than 50 departing flights were delayed, along with more than 80 incoming trips.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Challenger Hernandez expands lead over LA Councilman Cedillo

Community activist and public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez again widened her lead in her bid to unseat Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo, while the race for Los Angeles city attorney saw a new candidate move into position to advance to the November runoff, according to updated election results released Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Irvine man pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief loan fraud

An Orange County man accused of fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-19 relief loans for three sham companies and using the money to purchase a home in Malibu among other personal expenses pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal criminal charges. Reddy Budamala, 35, of Irvine, entered his plea in...
IRVINE, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy