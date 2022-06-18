ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Meth, heroin worth nearly $3.5M seized at Texas-Mexico crossings

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vHEbZ_0gFBUXa200

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted narcotics worth nearly $3.5 million in two separate seizures at border crossings Tuesday in Laredo, Texas.

According to the agency, officers examining a Ford F-350 arriving at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge from Mexico discovered nearly 76 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within perishable goods. The estimated street value of the seizure totaled more than $3.3 million.

Later that same day, CBP officers searched a 2012 express consignment service truck arriving at the World Trade Bridge from Mexico and discovered more than three pounds of heroin, with an estimated street value of nearly $127,000, concealed within a cardboard package, the agency stated.

“Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry have heightened their narcotics interdiction and border security posture to combat drug smuggling attempts,” Port Director Alberto Flores stated, adding, “Through targeted and proactive law enforcement activity, CBP employees help dismantle trafficking organizations and prevent their illicit products from entering the U.S.”

The agency seized the narcotics and one of the vehicles but did not specify which vehicle.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating both seizures.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
kgns.tv

Car chase in Encinal ends in Laredo neighborhood

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A high-speed pursuit in Encinal ends in Laredo. Officers with the Encinal Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the 39 mile marker but the driver refused, sending multiple law enforcement officers on a chase that made its way to Laredo. The chase ended...
LAREDO, TX
KSAT 12

The border patrol serial killer: South Texas Crime Stories

LAREDO – He was the serial killer no one expected; a wolf in sheep’s clothing. “I believe Ortiz targeted all victims due to their profession and being vulnerable,” a law enforcement official said at a 2018 press conference. His crimes targeted people in a marginalized community, using...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Security cameras could be installed at south Laredo park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - More security could be coming to a south Laredo park. City administrator and police say this security update is much needed this season. Independence Hills Park may see more added security measures in the near future. On Tuesday’s City Council agenda, members will discuss the possibility...
LAREDO, TX
MySanAntonio

Laredo reacts to Paxton's demand for border wall in area

Earlier this week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas explaining why he felt the sector — comprised of Webb and Zapata counties — was "disproportionately impacted by the negative consequences of an open border." Due to this, Paxton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Mexico#Border Crossings#Immigration Policy#Law Enforcement#Laredo#Ford#Cbp#The World Trade Bridge#Cox Media Group
kgns.tv

Two women harassed at Laredo parks

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is advising the community to be more vigilante when conducting any type of outdoor activities in public. This comes after a couple of women contacted authorities saying they were harassed by a man over the weekend. It happened on Saturday morning at...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Accident on I-35 and Loop 20 sends eight people to the hospital

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities have released more details on the accident that happened at a busy Laredo intersection. The accident happened on Monday on I-35 and Loop 20 at around 6 p.m. According to reports, it was an 11 car pile-up that included 2 18-wheelers. Laredo Police say it...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Coronavirus cases on the rise in Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Ten days ago, the City of Laredo announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had re-categorized the city’s Covid-19 risk level, moving the city up from low-risk to medium risk. This based on an increase in positive Covid-19 cases since the start of...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

LPD: Two women approached by man

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is advising the community about a couple of incidents where two women who were allegedly approached by a man. The first incident happened on Saturday, June 18 at around 7a.m. when a woman was waking in the Concord Hills area. The second...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Fmr. Asst. City Manager Kristina Hale suing the City of Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Former Assistant City Manager Kristina Hale is suing the City of Laredo. On Tuesday night, the attorneys representing Hale announced the lawsuits during the public comment portion of the Laredo City Council meeting. Last week, Hale was terminated while at a conference in Chicago. Hale had...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Fire damages central Laredo home

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A central Laredo home sustains severe structural damage after a fire nearly consumes the garage area. The incident happened on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m. when Laredo Fire officials were called out to the 5400 block of Alabama Avenue for a fire. Upon arrival, crews found...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Rio Bravo man hit by van over the weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is lucky to be alive after nearly being crushed by a van this weekend. It happened Saturday afternoon in the 1100 block of Espejo Molina Street in Rio Bravo. The 25-year-old man had reportedly gotten out of his own vehicle and was walking away when he was hit, pinning him to his own car.
RIO BRAVO, TX
kgns.tv

Two killed during drive-by shooting in San Antonio

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A family barbecue in Texas turns deadly. A drive by shooting left two people dead and five others injured in a San Antonio neighborhood. It happened just after 10 o’clock Saturday night as a family gathered for a barbecue in the front yard of their home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
uktimenews.com

Cuellar beats Cisneros in South Texas primary runoff, Recount Shows

Ms. Cisneros, who has worked with families of asylum-seeking migrants, approached immigration and border policy from a humanitarian perspective. She defined abortion as a health issue and championed progressive causes such as Medicare for All, a $15 minimum wage, and the Green New Deal. In early May, the Supreme Court’s...
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Two injured in north Laredo accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two people are injured after a major vehicle accident in north Laredo. The accident happened on McPherson and Monaco Boulevard on Saturday afternoon. Video shows a blue vehicle severely damaged and a black truck in the middle of the intersection. Ricardo Oliva Jr. with the Laredo Fire...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Former Laredo Asst. City Manager calls termination ‘punishment’

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - KGNS News first told you about the most recent staff shake-up at City Hall, Thursday night. After thorough research, KGNS confirmed that Laredo Assistant City Manager Kristina Hale was no longer employed with the city. Details have been limited, as many city officials have refused to...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Jennifer Lozano Ranked Amongst the Best

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Jennifer Lozano went to compete in the World Championships in Turkey she got there as the number boxer in the United States for the 50kg (110 lbs) division. Before that “La Traviesa” as she’s known fought and competed in the Continental Championships in Ecuador where she came out on top. Winning that competition placed her as the number one boxer in North and South America..
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

City Council to appoint Laredo City Attorney

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After five months without an official city attorney for Laredo, the interim city manager is set to announce his selection to the Laredo City Council. On Tuesday, during the City Council meeting, Keith Selman will appoint his choice for the city attorney. The position was last...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Hale shares details on her departure from the City of Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - KGNS News first told you about the most recent staff shake-up at City Hall Thursday night. After thorough research KGNS confirmed that Laredo Assistant City Manager Kristina Hale was no longer employed with the city. Details have been limited, as many city officials refuse to publicly...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
74K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy