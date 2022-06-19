ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Worker Recovered From Collapsed Trench

By Libby Smith
 4 days ago

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Brighton Fire Department responded to a technical rescue call on Peregrine Dr. After several hours of re-enforcing the trench, and digging through the dirt, crews uncovered a 35-year-old man. The operation has switched to a recovery effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hPc3X_0gFBSkB100

(credit CBS)

In a news briefing at the scene, Chief Garrison of the Brighton Fire Department said that a company was digging down to a sewer line at 1910 Peregrine Dr.  At about 1:00 p.m., the company noticed the need for shoring, and as they were pulling their crew member out of the trench it collapsed.

The company called 911 immediately and the North Area Tech Rescue Team was able to respond quickly. The team is made up of fire fighters from six departments, who are specially trained in this kind of technical rescue.

“While that’s happening, of course, that’s a big draw on resources for the rest of our community, so we’re making sure that we’re bringing in some other fire departments to cover the rest of the calls that are happening in the community,” Garrison explained.

For this kind of a rescue, trench rescue operators had to shore up the walls so that they can get in there. At the same time there was a “vac truck” which sucked the dirt out of the hole with the hope of finding the trapped person.

“It’s a very meticulous unearthing to bring that person out of that hole,” Garrison told CBS4.

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

