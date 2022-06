Among the historic features of the park are an old-line shack used by Henry Miller’s cattle company in the 1800’s. Pacheco State Park invites you to learn about the conservationists that help preserve the diversity of the Central Valley community. California State Parks, Fatjo Corporation and the Four Rivers Natural History Association along with community partners have been hosting a variety of events throughout the county from January through June that focus on land preservation, celebrating the areas diverse natural and cultural history and the connections we have to each other and the community.

LOS BANOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO