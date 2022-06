Freshpet is voluntarily recalling one lot of a certain dog food product because they may be contaminated with salmonella. It may pose a risk to both humans and their pets. The recall affects Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe that came in 4.5-lb bags and had the Lot number 10/29/22, according to the company announcement on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. The lot was supposed to be destroyed, but "a small portion" of it ended up being shipped to certain retailers in the past two weeks.

