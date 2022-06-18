ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Herschel Walker says he 'never denied' having 4 children

edglentoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said Saturday that he “never denied" the https://apnews.com/article/2022-midterm-elections-herschel-walker-georgia-government-and-politics-campaigns-cd6f63d423c1d6b762a0f1ed32d6df24">existence of children he hadn't publicly disclosed before, telling conservative Christians that his kids "knew the truth.”. Speaking before a friendly audience at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual “Road...

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

What to watch in Alabama Senate runoff, DC mayor's race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The two Republican candidates in Alabama’s U.S. Senate primary runoff on Tuesday can each boast that at one point they had Donald Trump’s endorsement in the race. Trump https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-alabama-senate-elections-mo-brooks-elections-5879b5bccb502dfdf644ab829c704ea5">first backed U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in the spring of 2021. That endorsement stood for...
ALABAMA STATE
edglentoday.com

Unlikely duo: Pennsylvania Democrats aim for united front

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — One candidate is unabashedly blunt, willing to embrace progressive positions, doing little to build rapport with party leaders and dominating rooms with a 6-foot-8-inch frame. The other crafts a more moderate image, a deliberate public speaker who became a congressional aide out of college and has carefully cultivated relationships within the party ever since.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
edglentoday.com

South Dakota AG convicted on 2 impeachment charges, removed

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Tuesday convicted Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg of two impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 fatal crash, removing and barring him from future office in a stinging rebuke that showed most senators didn’t believe his account of the crash. Ravnsborg,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
edglentoday.com

Clela Rorex, who issued 1st same-sex marriage licenses, dies

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Clela Rorex, a former Colorado county clerk considered a pioneer in the gay rights movement for being the first public official to issue a same-sex marriage license in 1975, has died. She was 78. Rorex died Sunday of complications from recent surgery at a hospice...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy