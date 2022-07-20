ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Hills’ Alum Heidi Montag’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child’s Arrival: Pregnancy Pics

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 hours ago

Baby on board! Nearly four years after Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed son Gunner , they have been eager to expand their brood, and the pregnant reality star is excitedly showing off her baby bump .

“Last time I can fit these clothes for a few months! Definitely getting bigger faster with the 2nd baby! 🙏🏼 ,” the “Body Language” singer captioned an Instagram snap in June 2022, in which she cradled her 16-week belly during a workout session.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed earlier that month that Montag is pregnant and expecting Baby No. 2.

“I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer,” Montag told Us , noting she is due that December . “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

The Hills alums — who wed in 2008 before welcoming Gunner in 2017 — have been vocal about their struggles to conceive a second child .

“[It’s] definitely [added] stress. It’s the first time I feel like we’ve had a real … hardship,” the Pratt Daddy founder previously told Us in October 2021 , noting that they were trying to stay optimistic. “We’ve had so much drama and negativity [from] outside factors, and this is the first time that something is internalized in our relationship that is out of our hands.”

Montag even tried to overhaul her diet — by eating raw liver — after she underwent a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure to increase her odds .

“Once I saw the word ‘pregnant’ I started hysterically crying, overwhelmed with joy and shock and I sprinted upstairs to show Spencer,” she gushed via Instagram in June 2022. "I couldn’t believe I was pregnant again! ✨ Gunner asked me why I was crying and I told him I was so happy because he is going to be a big brother! To say we are all thrilled is an understatement.”

She added in her social media post: “I am so thankful! We are so excited for the journey ahead. Miracle baby #2 is on the way! 🙏🏼 ”

The Colorado native told Us that she and her husband had been trying for a second baby for about 18 months before learning the exciting news.

“I think a lot of women struggle with this and it’s just not something a lot of people talk about because it’s so hard and it’s so personal. And I felt really blessed having Gunner and having such a beautiful healthy son, so I was trying not to be ungrateful for my life and for what I do have,” Montag explained. “And at the same time, it was such a deep longing in my heart that I had — wanting a sibling for Gunner and wanting to expand our family.”

Scroll below to see Montag’s pregnancy progress in photos:

