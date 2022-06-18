ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston 4th of July Events (2022 Edition)

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndependence Day is almost here and it’s crunch time for making plans. To...

holycitysinner.com

The Post and Courier

$50M Charleston condominium project to feature 21 units, starting at $1.7M

A Baltimore developer plans to break ground later this year on a $50 million luxury mixed-use residential project south of the historic City Market. Landmark Partners said it expects to begin construction later this year on City House Charleston, a 21-unit upscale condominium development with commercial space on Cumberland Street between Church and State streets in the French Quarter neighborhood.
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Most affordable neighborhoods for Charleston renters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As the nation grapples with record-high inflation, the cost of just about everything is going up, including rent. But, even with efforts to hamper inflation’s hold on consumer prices, nationwide rent prices have continued their steep increase since the pandemic began. According to a recent report by rent.com, 95 percent of units […]
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Battery to Host Military Appreciation Night on July 9th

The Charleston Battery announced Tuesday the return of Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, July 9th. The night returns for the 2022 season after the overwhelming success of last season’s match celebrating military members of the Charleston community. The club welcomes all active duty, reserve and retired military members, Department...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

The Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation and Reading Partners Team Up on a Book Drive for Read in Color Charleston

The Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation and Reading Partners recently announced that they are kicking off their 6th annual book drive to promote literacy in memory of Cynthia Graham Hurd. Cynthia Graham Hurd was one of the Mother Emanuel Nine – the church members killed during a prayer service in June 2015. Cynthia was also a lifelong Charleston resident and 31-year librarian with Charleston County Public Library and had a love for literacy that transcended generations and genres.
CHARLESTON, SC
#4th Of July
The Post and Courier

Charleston chef Nico Romo opens Laura, his 3rd restaurant, in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE — Nico Romo is known in Charleston for his French restaurants NICO Oysters + Seafood and Bistronomy by Nico. With the restaurants’ growing popularity, Charleston diners likely weren’t surprised to hear that Romo had a third outpost in his sights. But they probably didn’t expect it to serve handmade pasta, wood-fired pizzas and other Italian inspired bites.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

New Outdoor Amphitheater at The Refinery will Bring Live Entertainment to Downtown Charleston this Summer

The Lowcountry’s newest mixed-use destination will host national, regional and local performance acts at its outdoor amphitheater. CHARLESTON, SC (June 17, 2022) – The Refinery, Charleston’s newest mixed-use development designed for a work and play lifestyle, located at 1640 Meeting Street Rd., will begin hosting live concerts and events at its new outdoor music amphitheater this August. The new venue, in conjunction with Charleston-based entertainment agency Ear for Music, will welcome a variety of local, regional and national performing acts to the Lowcountry, including Trouble No More and Trevor Hall August 13th and 14th. Ticketing information and a complete schedule of events will be released soon.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County emergency rental assistance applications close Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County will stop accepting emergency rental and utility assistance applications for their COVID-19 relief program Tuesday. The program was created last year after the county received $42.5 million from the U.S. Treasury. So far, the county has distributed more than half of the funds. Since...
wpde.com

20 South Carolina airports to share nearly $19M in FAA grants

SOUTH CAROLINA — Twenty airports in South Carolina will received a share of nearly $19 million in federal grants to help pay for terminal upgrades, runway repairs and other improvement projects. Charleston International Airport, traditionally South Carolina's busiest airport, is getting $2.5 million to improve taxiway lighting and and...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

New Dunkin’ location set to open in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Dunkin’ Donuts is set to open what it calls a “next generation” store in North Charleston this Thursday with surprises for its first guests. The new store, located at 7818 Rivers Ave. will feature the brand’s new design with a modern atmosphere...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

New S.C. Law: $600 Fine For “Wake Surfing”

A new law in South Carolina now prohibits “wake surfing” on all South Carolina waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft. Officials define wake surfing as operating “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.” In other words, to drive boats that are designed or set up to create a significant wake.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston sea island retail center fetched a 9-figure sale price

Kiawah Island is home to numerous multimillion-dollar mansions, and now it can boast one of the priciest commercial real estate deals in the Lowcountry. Columbia-based retail real estate company Edens paid $124.65 million for the Harris Teeter-anchored Freshfields Village Shopping Center at the south end of Betsy Kerrison Parkway on June 15, according to Charleston County land records.
CHARLESTON, SC

