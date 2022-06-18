Charles Barkley: Kevin Durant must win a ring as a 'bus driver'

Following the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals championship, TV analyst and sports personality Charles Barkley had some thoughts on Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s legacy.

Barkley’s reaction comes just hours after Stephen Curry carried Golden State to their victory over the Boston Celtics. Analyst Mike Greenberg and former teammate Kendrick Perkins were debating the topic, “Did Kevin Durant’s departure help the Warriors win the title this season?”, when they asked former MVP Barkley for his thoughts.

The former Phoenix Sun had the following to say about Kevin Durant’s legacy going forward: