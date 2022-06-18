ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Barkley: Kevin Durant must win a ring as a 'bus driver'

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Following the Golden State Warriors NBA Finals championship, TV analyst and sports personality Charles Barkley had some thoughts on Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s legacy.

Barkley’s reaction comes just hours after Stephen Curry carried Golden State to their victory over the Boston Celtics. Analyst Mike Greenberg and former teammate Kendrick Perkins were debating the topic, “Did Kevin Durant’s departure help the Warriors win the title this season?”, when they asked former MVP Barkley for his thoughts.

The former Phoenix Sun had the following to say about Kevin Durant’s legacy going forward:

Kobe Bryant said, “I had to win a championship without Shaq”. LeBron James said, “I had to win a championship without [Dwayne] Wade and Chris Bosh. That’s the way this thing works. Before KD gets that great respect from all the “old heads”, he’s going to have to win a championship as the “bus driver.” He joined that team that already won a championship, no disrespect, that’s just a fact… Until he is the guy on a championship, we’re not going to ever give him the respect that he probably deserves. The game hasn’t changed. Kobe said it, LeBron said it, we’re going to hold him to the same high standard.

