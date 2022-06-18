ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Nick Caserio jokes only a cyber attack could void the Texans' trading of QB Deshaun Watson

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjhnW_0gFAmzfv00

The Cleveland Browns might want take-backs on the Deshaun Watson trade.

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback remains embroiled in a civil lawsuit wherein 24 women accuse him of committing sexual assault. The number may increase, according to the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee. The NFL is reportedly seeking a “significant” suspension of Watson.

As the Browns languish due to Watson’s availability issues, the Texans still have the Browns’ first-round picks through 2024 as part of the haul from trading Watson.

However, the trade is final, according to general manager Nick Caserio.

“Maybe you call [Roger] Goodell and ask him,” Caserio told “Payne & Pendergast” on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] on June 16. “Any trade — forget about this particular one — any trade that takes place, so, there is a process that you have to go through, the teams agree on that, and then once you agree on that it gets submitted to the league, the transaction gets processed, and then it goes on file with the league.”

Caserio joked about scenarios that could possibly void the trade.

“Unless there is somebody that is going to go in there overnight in a mask and try to get on a computer and may have a cyber attack or something like that, not sure there’s anything that can be done there,” Caserio said. “So, no different than a draft day trade, even though it kind of happens more in real time. You have an agreement in place, okay, you contact the league. We have a trade. We have agreement. You sign the paperwork along, and everyone goes along their merry way.

“So, unless I’m missing something, or unless Seth [Payne] calls Goodell and asks him for his interpretation and opinion, I would say that whatever trades have happened have happened. They’re in the past, and now we’re just focused on training camp and moving forward with the team.”

If the trade could be voided in any way, it would be fascinating to see how the league handled it, given that Houston used Cleveland’s No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft to acquire the Philadelphia Eagles’ No. 15 pick to take Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green. The Eagles used that pick to take Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns $1 billion plans for new stadium revealed

The Cleveland Browns may be deep into the Deshaun Watson drama, but that is not their only focus. Team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are reportedly looking into a massive new stadium project. According to cleveland.com via NEOtrans, the Haslams are interested in a new $1 billion stadium for the...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Texas Football
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Cleveland, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Blockbuster Cowboys-Steelers Trade Has Been Suggested

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has been the anchor to Dallas' offensive line for more than a decade now in what's sure to be a Hall of Fame career. However, with mounting injuries and age becoming more of a factor, one football writer believes the team should send a Smith-centered package to the Steelers ahead of training camp.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
TMZ.com

Deshaun Watson Facing 24th Lawsuit, Graphic Allegations

A 24th female masseuse has just filed a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson ... alleging the NFL star was sexually inappropriate with her during a massage session -- and the new allegations are graphic. In the suit, filed in Harris County, Texas on Monday, Katy Williams claims Watson got in contact...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Eagles#American Football#Qb Deshaun Watson#The Cleveland Browns
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Prediction

One college football analyst believes it will happen. 247Sports analyst Josh Pate thinks Meyer needs to coach. “There is no doubt in my mind — there is no fence-riding here — there is no doubt in my mind that Urban Meyer will be a college coach again one day,” Pate said. “I don’t know what year that is, but it’s not too far away. This guy is not complete without football. Urban Meyer, as long as he has been drawing breath on this Earth, he’s been involved with this game in some way. He has coached for years, and years and years now. He is only in his late-50s. Legacy means a lot to guys like this. If anyone in their right mind thinks the last thing Urban Meyer is going to let you remember about him is whatever we call what happened in Jacksonville last year, you’re crazy.”
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Proposal

What are the Dallas Cowboys going to do with All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith?. While most would suggest that the Cowboys just hold onto Smith, others have wondered if Dallas could be put into a better longterm position if a trade is made. Bleacher Report suggested a blockbuster Cowboys-Steelers trade...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ndamukong Suh Names 1 Team He Has Interest In

On Monday, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his future in the league. He made it clear that he plans on playing this upcoming season. "[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are...
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Announces Decision On His NFL Future

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh remains a free agent as we get closer and closer to training camp. So what are his plans since he has no NFL team heading into 2022?. According to ProFootballTalk, Suh has acknowledged that he probably won't be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth season. He told ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier this month when the team re-signed Akiem Hicks that the Bucs were "out of the picture."
TAMPA, FL
E! News

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

New details are still emerging about NFL player Shane Olivea‘s death. According to documents obtained by E! News on June 21, the 40-year-old San Diego Chargers star died from "hypertensive heart disease," with the contributory cause of death attributed to "obesity." The former athlete's manner of death has been ruled as natural.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit ‘very nervous’ about Clemson’s QB situation

Clemson boasts the fourth-best odds to win the national championship next season, but one of college football’s biggest media personalities still has some reservations about the Tigers. Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes Clemson’s quarterback situation remains a cause for concern ahead of the 2022 season. “I just think you have to be practical. I tend to think Clemson, NC State and Wake — those teams are going to be in kind of a battle,” Herbstreit said of the Atlantic Division. “Clemson has them in back-to-back weeks. So I think that’s interesting. I’ll be honest, I’m...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy