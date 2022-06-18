Oakland’s Juneteenth Festival at Lake Merritt (June 18-19)

“Different Spokes” San Francisco Pride Bike Rides. Break out your rainbow socks and get ready to ride with pride. Different Spokes, a recreational bicycling club open to the LGBTQ community and all of its allies, hosts two special Pride bike rides this week depending on how much you want your thighs to burn. On Thursday night, tackle a steep climb up Twin Peaks just before sunset to get an up close look at the glowing Pink Triangle. Or Saturday, take things at a more leisurely pace with a rolling pride party (donuts and coffee provided!) for a 15-mile flat ride through Golden Gate Park, the Great Highway and Lake Merced.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO