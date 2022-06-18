ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland’s Juneteenth Festival at Lake Merritt (June 18-19)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland’s Juneteenth Festival at Lake Merritt (June 18-19) Oakland’s Juneteenth Festivals! 2 Days! Fam Bam & PanAfrican Wellness! 6/18 & 6/19, hosted by Afrocentric Oakland. $5 – Saturday, June 18th we celebrate the 10th annual PanAfrican Wellness Fest, a...

Two Bay Area Cities Celebrating Pride for the First Time

Two Bay Area cities are hosting their very first Pride events. In 2022, the North Bay town of Windsor hosts its first-ever Windsor Pride Festival on Saturday, June 25 from 2 to 9 pm. Held on the Town Green, join us for a day of live music, from Wonderbread Five and more, food, games and colorful surprises. This family-friendly event celebrating love in Windsor among all people, including the LGBTQIA community, will be free and open to all.
WINDSOR, CA
SF’s Drag Karaoke Night (Props Provided)

Come in drag or props will be provided. One drink minimum to be eligible to sing. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE*. *One drink minimum...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FREE Tix: SF’s 2022 HellaGay Pride Comedy Festival (June 24-25)

FREE Tix: SF’s 2022 HellaGay Pride Comedy Festival (June 24-25) Discover SF’s newest comedy club with a special HellaGay Pride Comedy Festival w/ some of the bay’s top LGBTQ+ comics with credits like Cobbs, Punchline, SF Sketchfest, Portland Queer Comedy Festival and more. HellaGay SF’s Pride Comedy...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New Japantown Creative Hub “KOHO” Launch Party (SF)

We will be taking over the East Mall and activating the space with art, vendors, performances & more. RSVP Today Thursday, June 23. 5-10pm An intimate community experience calling all Nikkei creatives throughout the Bay Area to participate. Learn more about KOHO, support thriving small businesses, art activities for the public, and share ideas on what you’d like to see KOHO do.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
2nd Annual Tenderloin Pride Festival (SF)

Join the Tenderloin Lower Polk Merchants Association in celebrating our 2nd annual Tenderloin Pride festival. This is a family friendly event with actives for everyone. Enjoy dancing to Live Dj’s , Shopping at our merchants booths, outdoor dining at our famous Larkin Street restaurants, Live performances by Siam Pussie, magic show by Chin Chin, FREE community (while supplies last) meals and desserts, Lion dancing and much more!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
“Classical on the Square” w/ Redwood Symphony (Redwood City)

In 2022, conductor Eric K will lead members of Redwood Symphony in a thrilling concert featuring the works of John Williams, composer of classic movies scores such as Star Wars, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, E.T., and Jurassic Park. Since 1985, Redwood Symphony’s innovative programs have featured major modern works by...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SF Village Cleanup + Free Coffee for Volunteers

Help us with San Francisco Village and their senior community clean up the Inner Richmond. Meet at Rise & Grind Coffee (785 8th Ave). All supplies provided and FREE coffee for volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Art Battle San Francisco

Join us for an electric Wednesday night full of live art!. Come watch the paint fly before your eyes and help vote to determine the Winner as artists battle the clock & each other in 3 fast-paced rounds. All artwork will also be available for auction during this incredible night...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SF City Hall Lights Up Rainbow for Pride 2022

Every evening at sunset, over 220 state-of-the-art LED lighting fixtures illuminate City Hall’s exterior. Normally, a soft white glow shows off the play of light and shadow on the full façade and dome. Frequently, special plaza façade lighting schemes honor or celebrate events, seasons, and holidays. City...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pink Triangle Pride Sunset Bike Ride up Twin Peaks

“Different Spokes” San Francisco Pride Bike Rides. Break out your rainbow socks and get ready to ride with pride. Different Spokes, a recreational bicycling club open to the LGBTQ community and all of its allies, hosts two special Pride bike rides this week depending on how much you want your thighs to burn. On Thursday night, tackle a steep climb up Twin Peaks just before sunset to get an up close look at the glowing Pink Triangle. Or Saturday, take things at a more leisurely pace with a rolling pride party (donuts and coffee provided!) for a 15-mile flat ride through Golden Gate Park, the Great Highway and Lake Merced.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Queer “Books on the Garden” at SF Botanical Garden

Join us on Saturday, June 25th at 1pm PT when we celebrate our June installment of our Books on the Garden event series, In Our Nature: Queer Work in the Garden!. Featuring Claire Calderón, Amanda Hawkins, Trey Keeve III, Brandon Logans, Emily Pinkerton, and Shelley Wong. Presented in proud...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Taste of Mountain View ($35 Food Only Tickets)

The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the Annual Taste of Mountain View Events. The event was so successful in the late Fall of 2021, that we have decided to add a second Taste Event this Summer. Join us on Wednesday, June 22nd, and Wednesday, November 9th,...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
One-Night-Only Summer Solstice Performance at Fort Mason (SF)

Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture (FMCAC) presents Sara Shelton Mann’s 7 Excavations / at the edge of the shore and the edge of the world, an open residency and a new dance performance commissioned for the FMCAC campus for FORT MASON ART’s Summer 2022 program. On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 8:00 p.m., the residency culminates in a one-night-only Summer Solstice performance featuring a score of solos, duets, and large ensemble performances created onsite at Fort Mason Center For Arts & Culture; including an original score by sound designer Miles Lassi in collaboration with violinist Ira Echo; and film work by Tori Lawrence. The artists perform with the setting sun, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the landscape of San Francisco’s northern waterfront as their backdrop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cockette Cabaret Live Performance at SF Main Library

Listen to original songs and music of the Cockettes shows in a musical experience to remember with Cockette musical director and creator, Scrumbly Koldewyn and special guests: Kitten on the Keys, Noah Hayden, Birdie-Bob Watt, Andy Arcade and Steven Satyricon. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. This program is one of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Free Swimming Pool Day for Mountain View Residents

Want to stay cool during the heat wave? No sweat! On Tuesday, June 21 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Eagle Pool will be providing recreation swim for Mountain View residents free of cost due to the heat advisory and activation of cooling centers. Pool capacity is limited and available on...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
200,000 Salmon Getting Released into San Francisco Bay

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is nearing the completion of its efforts to transport 19.7 million hatchery-raised fall-run and 960,000 spring-run juvenile Chinook salmon (known as smolts) to the San Pablo Bay, San Francisco Bay and seaside net pens this spring and summer. CDFW raises the fish...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
$22 Orchestra Tickets: SF Symphony’s Summer Sale (June 23 – Aug. 7)

$22 Orchestra Tickets: SF Symphony’s Summer Sale (June 23 – Aug. 7) We don’t know about you, but we’re feeling $22 tickets. Join the San Francisco Symphony for a summer of music at Davies Symphony Hall. Explore the full lineup below and take advantage of an exclusive offer for Funcheap readers: for one week only, use promo code FUNCHEAP22 before selecting your seats for $22 orchestra and upper orchestra tickets.*
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Haight’s Debates ( A Stand Up Comedy Show)

Looking for a laugh in the city?Want to maybe have a drink with a friend? A date night? Well I have some shows for you….. The Bay Area’s #1 comedy show in 2021 was A COMEDY DEBATE SHOW. Each week a new group of comedians from all over the world gather together and battle it out debating topics from race and religion to farts and freaks. It’s the only comedy show in the Bay Area, where you, the audience, is the decider of the winner of the shows!!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

