Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary inducts new members

Cape Gazette reporter Chris Flood wrote an article in the Friday, June 17 edition about Rehoboth historian Paul Lovett’s lecture about the earliest days of Rehoboth Beach. Lovett spoke about the Boardwalk barons, the Mid-Atlantic region’s wealthiest residents who transitioned the town from a Methodist camp into a summer resort destination. Among those mentioned during the lecture was William Bright. Bright, who made his money in Wilmington real estate, opened the Bright House Hotel where Funland is today. At the time, the hotel was considered edgy because there was nightly dancing, an orchestra and billiards. Multiple columns in the local newspaper were critical of what Bright was doing at the hotel.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO