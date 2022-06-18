ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary inducts new members

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree new members were recently inducted into the Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club. Rotarians shown...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Bethany Beach seeks Independence Day Parade volunteers

The Bethany Beach Independence Day Parade will begin at noon, Monday, July 4, taking its traditional two-mile route starting at Pennsylvania Avenue and Garfield Parkway, and processing through downtown Bethany. The 2022 theme is Timeless Bethany. “The town has survived a pandemic, beach erosion and flooding, but remains a favorite...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 6/21/22

Volunteers sought for Lewes Juneteenth celebration. The Lewes African-American Heritage Commission will hold a volunteers meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 21. Volunteers are requested for Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, for the Lewes Juneteenth Celebration in George H.P. Smith Park. It is not a requirement...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

New Hope summer youth program awarded Freeman grant

New Hope Recreation and Development Center in Ellendale has been awarded a 2022 Freeman Foundation FACES grant of $5,000. Through the generosity of the Freeman Foundation, the organization will be able to serve community youth with a quality academic and social program. The Freeman Assists Communities with Extra Support award...
ELLENDALE, DE
Cape Gazette

Richard Allen Coalition celebrates Juneteenth

This year’s Juneteenth celebration June 18, sponsored by the Richard Allen Coalition in Georgetown, had special meaning times two. First, Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, and secondly, the event marked the beginning of a $2.7 million capital campaign to renovate and expand the Richard Allen School, which was a school for African American students dating back to the 1920s.
GEORGETOWN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
State
Delaware State
Lewes, DE
Society
Local
Delaware Government
Lewes, DE
Government
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
City
Lewes, DE
Cape Gazette

Motel demolition raises eyebrows in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach code prohibits the demolition of structures over 750 square feet May 15 to Sept. 15. However, the company redeveloping the old Sandcastle Motel will demolish a good chunk of the building in the coming weeks, and it’s left some citizens and city commissioners questioning the need for the special treatment.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex spends $5 million on land preservation

Sussex County officials have spent more than $5 million over the past few months to purchase more than 150 acres on four parcels of land to be preserved and not developed. The parcels are mostly farmland with some forests. On June 21, county officials announced a series of open-space purchases...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

VIA delivers gift bags for Katybug pediatric hospice program

Members of the Village Improvement Association recently delivered gift bags for Katybug, the pediatric division of Delaware Hospice. As the special project of VIA President Ann Sebastian, the Katybug program has received a number of donations during her two-year term. Deliveries have included more than 200 gift bags containing age-specific...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Dr. Uday Jani honored for contributions to concierge medicine

Dr. Uday Jani, founder of Milton-based Shore View Personalized Medical Care, has earned the Editor’s Choice Award for 2022-24 as a Distinguished Physician Leader in Concierge Medicine from Concierge Medicine Today, the industry’s oldest and most respected trade publication. The uniquely meaningful honor is given every two years...
MILTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotary Club#Rotarians#Habitat For Humanity
Cape Gazette

Coral Lakes subdivision back on Sussex P&Z agenda

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission is scheduled to review and possibly re-vote on the Coral Lakes subdivision application during its Thursday, June 23 meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. At its March 10 meeting, the commission voted 4-1 to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Fireworks moved away from 4th of July in Ocean City, Maryland

The two Independence Day fireworks planned in Ocean City, Maryland have been moved due a staffing storage at the vendor contracted to launch the shows. The Town of Ocean City announced Tuesday that due to the shortage, they will now hold their full show on July 5th on the boardwalk, with music beginning at 8 p.m., and the fireworks display launching at 9:30.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth’s Bright House Hotel in the late 19th century

Cape Gazette reporter Chris Flood wrote an article in the Friday, June 17 edition about Rehoboth historian Paul Lovett’s lecture about the earliest days of Rehoboth Beach. Lovett spoke about the Boardwalk barons, the Mid-Atlantic region’s wealthiest residents who transitioned the town from a Methodist camp into a summer resort destination. Among those mentioned during the lecture was William Bright. Bright, who made his money in Wilmington real estate, opened the Bright House Hotel where Funland is today. At the time, the hotel was considered edgy because there was nightly dancing, an orchestra and billiards. Multiple columns in the local newspaper were critical of what Bright was doing at the hotel.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Realtors collect donations for Food Bank

Real estate professionals in Delaware came together during the 2022 National Realtor Volunteer Days to donate 598 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Delaware. Monetary donations of more than $2,000 also were contributed to the food bank. The Sussex County Association of Realtors, Kent County Association of Realtors...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Cape Gazette

Charlie’s Challenge raises $31,000 for Beebe Healthcare

After young Charlie Walter lost his father Donald to a seven-year battle with renal failure in 2020, he started saving spare change in a “Best Dad Ever” mug he had given to his father for Father’s Day. In 2021, he brought his mug to Rehoboth Elementary, where...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Paradise Pub event raises funds for cancer research

Paradise Pub in Long Neck hosted a special event on Mother’s Day, May 8, to raise funds to benefit Beebe Oncology Services. May 8 is World Ovarian Cancer Day, and the pub’s patrons supported ovarian cancer research by attending its Mother’s Day Drag Brunch featuring entertainment from several area drag queens. A total of $2,700 was raised through door donations, T-shirt sales and a 50/50 raffle.
LONG NECK, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary History of Southern Delaware program set June 23

The Rehoboth Beach Museum will host a program by Denise Clemons on the Culinary History of Southern Delaware at 4 p.m., Thursday, June 23, at the museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Registration is required at rehobothbeachmuseum.org, under the Events tab. The presentation is based on Clemons’ research for her...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Thanks to Beebe for helping me remember my dad in a big way

Last summer, my family and I went to Beebe to drop off $646 in donations in memory of my father Donald Walter. He passed away two years ago of renal failure and was a patient at Beebe. I remember going to doctor’s appointments with him. I collected donations and...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth welcomes vascular surgeon Carl Barosso

Bayhealth is expanding to meet the local demands for top-notch heart and vascular care in central and southern Delaware. The Bayhealth Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgical Associates practice recently welcomed vascular surgeon Carl Barosso, MD. He will be based in Milford and operate at Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus. Barosso is now accepting new patients.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe hiring events set June 23, 29

Beebe Healthcare will host hiring events for behavioral patient sitters, and environmental services and housekeeping. Candidates must bring a copy of their resume and wear a mask. Applicants should have earned a high school diploma or GED. A hiring event for behavioral patient sitters will be held from 9 a.m....
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Johnson Orthodontics awards Extraordinary Smiles Scholarships

Dr. Jonathan Johnson was happy to award two $500 college scholarships to graduating seniors Elle Anderson of Cape Henlopen High School and Emma Lehman of Sussex Academy. Johnson Orthodontics’ Extraordinary Smiles Scholarship was established in 2018 to recognize outstanding students in the community and help them offset the costs of higher education.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Relaxing at Delaware Botanic Gardens’ Sip & Saunter

Delaware Botanic Gardens hosted its annual Sip & Saunter June 15. The event featured beer, wine and cocktail tasting stations provided by Dogfish Head, catering by Good Earth Market and music by 5th Avenue Jazz. Delaware Botanic Gardens, 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,...
DAGSBORO, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy