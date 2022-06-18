ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Community Day: Local church offers free food, clothing to community

By JOE STATES jstates@kenoshanews.com
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
In the parking lot of the Bethlehem Temple of Kenosha, 2528 Roosevelt Road, the Rev. Galen Nelson was busy grilling under a perfectly clear Saturday sky, making enough ribs, brats and hotdogs for over 130 people during the church’s Community Day event. Guests could enjoy free food in...

