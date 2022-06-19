ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Warm and windy Father’s Day, Juneteenth in the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Storm Watch Meteorologist Mike Favetta says the weather will be fantastic on Father’s Day, but a bit breezy.

SUNDAY (Father’s Day/Juneteenth) : Sun and clouds. Still breezy and cool. High 74.

THE EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine is expected for the start of the workweek with temperatures in the 70s. Tuesday is the first day of summer. We can expect sun and clouds with an isolated sprinkle of rain. We continue to run the risk of rain drops mid-week with improving weather by Friday.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

