MARTINEZ – How much would you pay to be able to walk in the footsteps of John Muir? Voters in Martinez appeared to have answered that question in the most recent election.For decades, some people have been trying to save from development a piece of property that was once owned by John Muir. The ridgeline is called the Alhambra Highlands. It overlooks the city of Martinez, but conservationists say, at sunset, in the spring when the grasses are green, it looks like it's closer to heaven."It's just really special," said resident Marsha Kent. "And I think it's really unique to...

MARTINEZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO