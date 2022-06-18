ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

First Choice Chiropractic LLC Celebrates Being a Certified Chiropractor

By admin
getnews.info
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Choice Chiropractic LLC is a trusted, certified, and world-class chiropractic office in Columbus, OH. In a recent update, the clinic shared details affirming its position as the best-certified chiropractor in the region. Columbus, OH – In a recent website post, First Choice Chiropractic shared why it is the...

www.getnews.info

Columbus CEO

Emerald Psychiatry hopes to change the mental health care industry, starting with Columbus

When Dr. Scott Yoho was in medical school, he quickly saw that no matter a doctor’s specialty, mental health was always a conversation. The need for support surrounds us—depression alone is the leading cause of disability worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. But many struggle with accessing mental health care and are even put on waiting lists.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus CEO

Why home care programs have become must-haves for Central Ohio hospital systems

In early March, the Butterfly Guild put on four performances of the timeless classic “Cinderella” at the Palace Theatre as part of its work to support the mission of Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The money raised by the organization of women helps fund the hospital’s Hospice and Palliative Care Program, including the resources that allow these services to be provided where patients are most comfortable—in their homes.
HEALTH SERVICES
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Ohio

From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible water views or pretty dinner spots surrounded by the woods, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

July 4th celebrations in and around central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Across central Ohio, cities are gearing up for July 4th celebrations, from the Buckeye Lake Area Star Spangled Tradition to Red, White & BOOM! View your local July 4 parade, festival and fireworks below. Red, White & BOOM! July 1 Red, White and Boom is back with the biggest fireworks show in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus CEO

An ode to what once was, what's to come as Ohio welcomes Intel

As a child, I usually told out-of-towners that I was from Columbus. Not because I was, but because if I said I was from Johnstown, I’d have to go through the process of explaining how many minutes it was from Columbus or its direction in relation to the city—stuff I just wasn’t sure of at the time. Usually, the response would be, “I pass through it for work,” or even, “I’m not sure where that’s at.”
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

7 Restaurants In Columbus For That Multi-Course Fine Dining Experience That You Deserve

Put on your fancy hats Columbus, it’s time to add a little sophistication to our diet. Look, when it comes down to it, you put up with a lot, Columbus. We love this city so much, but we all have to admit that at times, it can be a little frustrating around here. From the seemingly endless construction to the questionable levels of safety on the freeway, the daily grind can get you down.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: St. Mary Catholic Church

Dedicated in 1868, St. Mary Catholic Church in German Village is the third-oldest Catholic church in Columbus, but it’s No. 1 among our readers this year for religious wedding ceremonies. The church recently completed an $8.5 million restoration, and the elaborate murals and carpentry are undoubtedly part of its...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

24-hour ceasefire initiative in Columbus fails within minutes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During this year's Juneteenth weekend, Barbershop Owner Al Edmondson and others in the Columbus community tried to create a 24-hour ceasefire in the city, urging people to put their guns down and pick up love instead. Spread across the wall in Edmondson’s barbershop is a mural...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Lab and emotional support kitten who share special bond now at Ohio shelter

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Labrador at an Ohio shelter has an unlikely best friend — her emotional support kitten who does not leave the dog's side. According to the Ross County Humane Society, the sweet lab and kitten were found together Tuesday on Sugartree Road in Chillicothe, Ohio. Shelter officials said the lab is very attached to the kitten and is even sharing her food.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
850wftl.com

Ohio teacher reacts to ‘nightmare’ of arming educators

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Traci Arway, a special education coordinator within the public school system in Columbus, Ohio, has had nightmares about having guns in her classroom. Arway works in multiple different schools across the district, helping students with special needs, and her nightmare has just become closer to reality, she said.
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Columbus CEO

Five careers you could have at Intel in five years

Intel is coming to Ohio, and it’s doing it in a big way. Earlier this year the semiconductor company announced it would build two factories in Licking County with a $20 billion investment. The location is expected to be up and running by 2025 with the help of some 7,000 construction jobs.
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

7 Stunning Places Less than 2 Hours from Columbus for the Perfect Day Trip

Columbus is a fantastic city with lots to see and do. But sometimes, you need a weekend away from the usual to explore a world outside of your comfort zone. From miles of hiking and cycling trails to lakes, ponds, and waterfalls with scenic viewpoints, many beautiful natural wonders can be easily reached in under 2 hours from Columbus, making for the perfect day trip.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

No trash pick up in Columbus on observed Juneteenth holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In observance of Juneteenth, Columbus trash collection service will not be provided on Monday, June 20. According to the Columbus Department of Public Services, residential recycling and yard waste will be collected on Monday for residents who are regularly scheduled for that day. More information...
COLUMBUS, OH

