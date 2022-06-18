ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Downtown BG is all aglow as it welcomes the return of Firefly Nights

bgindependentmedia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Ellison admitted as first time director of Firefly Nights, she felt some anxiety before Friday’s return of the summer festival series. Still, she was confident. “I knew there would be a good turnout. People love Firefly Nights.”. After a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, the...

bgindependentmedia.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevillagereporter.com

Dover Glen Community Near Wauseon Announces Grand Opening & Home Tours

(PRESS RELEASE) Dover Glen Community, owned by Four Leaf Properties, has announced a Grand Opening Event at their community in Wauseon, Ohio. The community will host a Grand Opening Event on June 23rd, 2022 showcasing the new homes, new home sites and new community lifestyle events and programs. “We have...
WAUSEON, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Centennial Terrace

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the summer days roll on, why not catch your favorite act in concert at Centennial Terrace? 13abc’s James Starks takes a quick look at venue in this week’s Finds in the 419. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Collector Enjoys the Spitzer Story

In light of the recent news that Lucas County has received a $1 million award from the State of Ohio for asbestos abatement and lead-based paint removal from the Spitzer Building, we thought it would be timely to take a look back on the rich history of this downtown gem and explore a local history buff's Spitzer collection.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perrysburg, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Bowling Green, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Bowling Green, OH
Government
City
Bowling Green, OH
13abc.com

Toledo city pools to offer free swim lessons in July

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo city pools are offering free swim lessons throughout the month of July. According to the City of Toledo, registration is required to take part in the free swim lessons and spots are limited. If you have any questions or need any help, you can call...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Brewing up another Biggby: Dible opens third coffee store

PERRYSBURG — The new Biggby Coffee shop in the French Quarter Square is Gary Dible’s third location in eight years and the fundamentals are staying the same. The new store opened May 17, with a grand opening to be announced. The new plaza signage isn’t up yet on...
PERRYSBURG, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Electronics recycling event set for Saturday in Elmwood parking lot

The Portage Center Arbor #524 of the Gleaner Life Insurance Company is holding an electronics recycling day. The event will be Saturday, June 25, at the Elmwood Schools Community Center parking lot. The school is located at the corner of Jerry City and Bloomdale roads, near Bloomdale. The fraternal organization...
JERRY CITY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Thompson
13abc.com

Black Business Expo a Juneteenth/Father’s Day double feature

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Small black-owned fashion lines hit the runway Sunday night at the Premier Hall, in celebration of business ownership in the community. “I have so many (businesses) that were here tonight,” said Shawanda Johnson, owner of Fame Studios and creator of the ‘Fame Fashion Show’ .”We celebrated, and wanted to put (them) on a platform, and be able to represent them for our culture.”
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

June Ellen Vogtsberger

June Eileen Vogtsberger, age 97, passed away peacefully at Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green on June 17, 2022. June was born to the late W.L. and Mildred Albertson on April 13, 1925 in Oregon, Ohio. She graduated with honors from Clay High School in 1943. She was then awarded a scholarship to St. Vincent’s School of Nursing, Toledo, Ohio. While enrolled, she met her beloved husband, Dr. Henry Vogtsberger who passed away December 10, 1991. They were married May 26, 1945. June is preceded in death by her sisters Eunice (Bruce)Whitney, Jean (James) Warns, and her aunt, Pansy (Howard) Studer as well as several uncles, aunts, and cousins. She is survived by her sons Martin (Lucinda) Vogtsberger, Columbus, Ohio, Thomas Vogtsberger and daughter in law, Diane Vogtsberger, both of Bowling Green, several nieces and nephews, and the absolute loves of her life, granddaughters, Lindsay (Niles) Jager, Elizabeth (Eric) Vogtsberger, Carrie Wallace, and Kathleen (Michael) Vogtsberger. At the time of her passing she had four great grandchildren, Ella, Hunter, Lucy, and Henry and was expecting the arrival of a fifth.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

The Great Race to make pit stop in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Great Race is making a pit stop in Perrysburg, and the City is welcoming the drivers with a celebration. The Great Race is a cross-country antique car rally that starts in Rhode Island and ends in North Dakota. This year’s rally includes an overnight stop in the Perrysburg Historic District.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sciotopost.com

Mayflies Swarm to Port Clinton, Horde So Big it is Seen on Radar

LAKE ERIE – Mayflies swarm Port Clinton from May to Early July in an epidemic natural fashion. Mayflies live most of their lives underwater towards the end of their life cycle they hatch wings and fly just to reproduce and die about 24 hours later. Adult Mayflies do not have mouths or digestion systems!
PORT CLINTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Performers#Labor Day Weekend#Arts And Crafts#Dora
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

Belmont Country Club, including its clubhouse, grill and pool, had more than 20 health code violations during recent inspections. The Wood County Health Department on June 3 inspected the club, located at 8720 and 29601 Bates Road, Perrysburg. The clubhouse had four critical and 10 non-critical violations. Critical were temperature-controlled...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG school board to hold special meeting Tuesday

The Bowling Green Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, June 21, at 4 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, lobby conference room, 540 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green. The board will immediately go into executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Local artist will perform at Whitmer High School Auditorium

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Despite the cancellation of rapper Common’s concert, local artist Thaddaeus Washington said the show will go on. Common was slated to kick off the ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series however, the show was canceled Friday morning. Washington, who was the opening act, decided he would...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
WTOL 11

20 minute Dundee, Michigan fireworks show over in half a minute

DUNDEE, Mich. — People who headed out to the Dundee Mayfly Music Festival at Wolverine Park on Friday night showed up for an exciting fireworks show. And that’s exactly what they got. However, instead of 20 minutes worth of high-flying, multi-colored, explosiony fun the show began and ended...
13abc.com

11-year-old’s lemonade stand robbed in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Grace Routon, 11, was selling lemonade on Saturday outside of her Toledo home. She was raising money for her church, and everything was going according to plan until two young boys riding a four-wheeler came to buy a glass. They left the lemonade stand but came back.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Sylvania pharmacist helps families get connected to baby formula

SYLVANIA, Ohio — As the baby formula shortage continues to span across the country, one local pharmacist is doing what he can to connect families with the formula they need. Dr. Abdul Elkhatib, the owner of Sylvania Family Pharmacy, realized a few weeks ago he was able to order formula through his wholesaler.
SYLVANIA, OH
13abc.com

Local man selling his invention all over the world

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Entrepreneurs were the building blocks of this city, and that spirit is still thriving today. A Sylvania man’s time overseas sparked the idea for his invention and he’s about to pitch it to the largest retailer in the world. Brian Wholehan is a financial...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy