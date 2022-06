Donald Cerrone is holding out hope that maybe one day he’ll share the octagon with Joe Lauzon. Despite two failed bookings and UFC president Dana White saying he won’t re-book the fight, “Cowboy” would still like to get a contract signed with Lauzon’s name on it. The two fan-favorite fighters were scheduled to meet in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 37 in Austin, Texas, but Lauzon was forced to pull out of the fight the morning of the event due to a knee injury.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO