Legal Notice

New York will soon get three full-service casinos, and one of those could locate in the South Bronx, one of the poorest neighborhoods in downstate New York. Amanda Septimo, a New York State Assembly member, stated that she did not want her area to be disregarded for a project of this magnitude again, as it has been in the past. She went on to say that establishing a casino in the South Bronx would result in "significant economic development" in the area.

BRONX, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO