Seven thousand people gathered at Hamden Town Center Park for the annual Hamden Food Truck Festival, with 24 food trucks and tents set up to feed them. People milled about between the trucks at Friday evening’s event. It was a clear, warm night and many Hamden residents brought blankets and beach chairs to come together and listen to music performed by the rock n’ roll band Not Sorry and DJ Rachel.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO