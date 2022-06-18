Man hospitalized after shooting, refuses to cooperate with officers, police say

A man was hospitalized Friday night after being shot but refused to tell police where the crime happened, authorities said.

Police responded around 7:40 p.m. to the 400 block of West 9th Street—an industrial area in lower West Long Beach—where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The man, who according to the police was uncooperative, told responding officers that he was walking in an “unknown location” when somebody shot him.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived shortly after and transported the man to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers attempted to locate a crime seem but were unsuccessful, authorities said. At this time, no suspect information is available.

A motive is not known at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s note: This article was updated to correct the day the shooting occurred.

