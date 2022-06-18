Missing Person Alert: 14 Year-Old Angelina Cepeda

“I feel like my back is against the wall. There’s absolutely no support.”. The accounts of a botched drug deal in February vary widely. But police and prosecutors agree on the most crucial point — who among the six teenagers involved fired the shot that killed 17-year-old Nathan Paul. Yet it’s another Quincy teenager, 18-year-old Jaivon Harris, who has been behind bars since a few days after Paul’s death, the only person arrested so far in the alleged drug theft. Although he is not accused of shooting Paul and police did not recover any weapon belonging to him, Harris was indicted on murder and larceny charges earlier this month and sits in solitary confinement as he awaits his next arraignment.

WEYMOUTH, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO