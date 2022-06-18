ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

Missing Person Alert: 14 Year-Old Angelina Cepeda

By 617eva
liveboston617.org
 4 days ago

Friday, June 17, 2022, at approximately 9:00 AM, Angelina Cepeda...

liveboston617.org

Boston Globe

Six teenagers were involved in a robbery that killed a Weymouth student. Only one has been arrested.

"I feel like my back is against the wall. There's absolutely no support.". The accounts of a botched drug deal in February vary widely. But police and prosecutors agree on the most crucial point — who among the six teenagers involved fired the shot that killed 17-year-old Nathan Paul. Yet it's another Quincy teenager, 18-year-old Jaivon Harris, who has been behind bars since a few days after Paul's death, the only person arrested so far in the alleged drug theft. Although he is not accused of shooting Paul and police did not recover any weapon belonging to him, Harris was indicted on murder and larceny charges earlier this month and sits in solitary confinement as he awaits his next arraignment.
WEYMOUTH, MA
WEYMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing 13-year-old Malden boy found safe

MALDEN, Mass. — A missing 13-year-old boy has been found safe, Malden Police said. Police sought the public's help in finding Peterson Fontaine. He was last seen leaving his home around 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. Police describe him as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 125 pounds,...
MALDEN, MA
MALDEN, MA
liveboston617.org

15-Year-Old Keyana Jackson of Boston is Missing Again, BPD Seeks Public's Help

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public's help in efforts to locate Keyana Jackson, 15, of Boston who was last seen at about 2:30 PM on Monday June 13, 2022, in the area of 285 Tremont Street in Boston. Keyana is a frequent runaway and was last seen wearing a light grey crop top with light grey matching pants, white sneakers with red checkers and her hair styled in two ponytails.
BOSTON, MA
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police and Northeastern Police Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Woman Walks into Carney Hospital Afrer Being Stabbed Overnight

On June 20th, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the Boston Police Department received a call from the Carney that a woman had been stabbed and had self presented at the Emergency Department. The victim states that the incident had accused in the area of 20 Whitman Street in Dorchester. When Officers...
BOSTON, MA
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Gang Unit Arrests 20-Year-Old Repeat Offender On New Gun Charges

On June 17th, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Boston Police initiated a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Dale Street. Units from District B-2 assisted the Gang Unit with the stop. Officers quickly identified the suspect as Takari Hobbs, 20, of Boston who was taken into custody pursuant...
BOSTON, MA
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Investigation underway after woman killed, man injured in Lawrence stabbing

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a stabbing at an apartment complex in Lawrence early Monday morning, authorities say. Officers responding to a medical call in the area of 12 Diamond Street just after 3:00 a.m. found a 30-year-old woman who had died from multiple stab wounds, and a 39-year-old man also suffering from stab wounds, according to the Essex County DA.
LAWRENCE, MA
LAWRENCE, MA
CBS Boston

Disappearance of Taunton woman who went missing 22 years ago remains a mystery

TAUNTON -- Taunton mom Debbie Melo has been missing since June 20, 2000, and her husband was the last person to see her.  At this point, her family has given up hope that she is alive but still wants her found and brought back home.Now for the first time, detectives working on the case opened their files for the WBZ I-Team and shared that Debbie's husband Luis has never been ruled out as a suspect in her disappearance.Home video from 1995 shows some of the last happy memories Debbie's family has of the young mom. Five years later she vanished...
TAUNTON, MA
TAUNTON, MA
whdh.com

Watertown Police ask for public's help finding missing boy

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Watertown Police is seeking the public's help to find a missing 10-year-old boy. Maxim is missing from the Westminster Road area of town and is autistic. The boy has short dark hair and was last seen barefoot. He was wearing an ocean-colored T-shirt when he was last seen.
WATERTOWN, MA
WATERTOWN, MA
WCVB

Two injured in shooting along walking path in Lawrence, police say

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Two people were injured early Wednesday in a shooting along a walking path in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Officers and K-9 units were called at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to an area behind Central Catholic High School. State police troopers appeared to be focusing their attention on the path,...
LAWRENCE, MA
LAWRENCE, MA
liveboston617.org

Officers Assigned to District B-3 Arrest Suspect Wanted For Attempted Murder

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
BOSTON, MA

