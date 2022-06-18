ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: BaimuGarden Restaurant

By Donna Westfall
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated at 1481 Northcrest Drive, Crescent City. – Tel (707) 460 6203. Doug and I enjoyed entering the beautifully, serene restaurant and found ourselves the only patrons. The couple that owns BaimuGarden do not speak...

KDRV

Summer meal programs underway for local students

Now that summer is in full swing for local students, many school districts have started their summer meal programs. To find the summer meal closest to your location, visit the Oregon Department of Education’s Summer Meals Map webpage. Something new this summer is that meals will need to be...
BROOKINGS, OR
KVCR NEWS

The tale of a distressed American town on the doorstep of a natural paradise

A few weeks ago, my partner and I drove across the Golden Gate Bridge and headed up Highway 101 for about six hours to visit a spectacular sliver of America. Nestled along roughly 40 miles of Northern California coastline, Redwood National and State Parks is a sprawling park system — three state parks and one national park — housing 133,000 acres of natural wonders. It boasts stunning lagoons, rivers, and beaches, eye-popping hiking and biking trails, a rich array of wildlife, and some of the oldest and tallest trees on the planet.
ORICK, CA
HISTORY OF FLUORIDE IN CRESCENT CITY WATER

Back in 1960, the voters of Crescent City were asked to vote on the following: “Shall the City Council of Crescent City adopt an ordinance providing for the fluoridation of the city water supply?” Out of 561 ballots cast that day, only 183 were in favor, and 370 against. Click here to read full document.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
kymkemp.com

Ammunition and Suspected Meth Located When Warrant Subject Contacted, Says Hoopa Valley Tribal Police

On 06/13/2022, at approximately 7 pm, Sergeant J. McCovey and Officer N. Flores were dispatched to the Hoopa Shopping Center for a subject passed out in a black mini van. The van only had one male occupant sitting in the drivers seat. The subject was unconscious with the vehicle turned off. We contacted the subject and he immediately awoke. The subject was identified as Steven Sexton.
HOOPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

