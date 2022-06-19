ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2 monkeypox cases confirmed in Houston area

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QToKt_0gFA5giS00

Both the city of Houston and Harris County are confirming their first cases of monkeypox.

The Houston Health Department announced on Saturday a confirmed monkeypox infection in a Houston resident with recent international travel.

The resident developed symptoms after returning from travel and is experiencing a mild illness. The resident didn't require hospitalization and is isolating at home.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) also confirmed its first case of monkeypox in the County on Saturday from an out-of-state resident.

This person has since left Harris County and returned to their state of residence, according to HCPH.

The news came shortly after the Houston Health Department confirmed its first case.

The department and HCPH says epidemiologists will reach out to people who had direct close contact with the resident while infectious.

Monkeypox typically begins as a flu-like illness such as fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, chills and exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. One to three days after the appearance of fever, a rash develops -- often beginning on the face then spreading to other parts of the body.

The threat of monkeypox to Houston remains low. Monkeypox is rare and doesn't spread easily between people without close, personal, skin-to-skin contact.

It also can spread from person to person through prolonged face-to-face contact or close contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids. Contact with items such as clothing or linens that previously touched the rash or body fluids is another way monkeypox spreads.

The illness lasts two to four weeks. It can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash fully heals and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

People planning international travel can review the CDC's current recommendations for monkeypox and other communicable diseases for their intended destinations on
their website.

SEE RELATED: Monkeypox in Texas: Single Dallas case involved person who flew from Mexico

The U.S. confirmed its first case of monkeypox. Here's what you need to know about the rare virus and its symptoms.

Comments / 11

Dr. Shaun C. Rice
4d ago

Shut down all bars shut down all clubs shut down all restaurants, close all schools. Close all airports. Close all government offices and close all convenience stores and grocery stores. People must go to the grocery store by appointment only. We cannot let this get out of hand it is very important. Today is one case. Tomorrow is guarantee that they’re going to tell you there’s 30 people that have now contracted it. And the day after that they’re going to tell you there’s another hundred people. We must shut everything down that’s why they’re making this news right now ABC is making this news right now because we need to shut things down it’s very important people. Remember people you are very gullible and you’re very naïve you listen to everything ABC News and the politicians are telling you. So keep wearing your mask wear latex gloves and wear a face shield and protect your eyes. Because you’re very gullible and naïve and you believe everything the news and politicians are telling yo

Reply(4)
9
D H
4d ago

the sky is falling....the sky is falling ....here we go again! getting amped up for school shutdowns and Nov! daughter told me they are back to making kids wear masks again at the day care school....6 yr old! smh. I told her ...that's her choice but if it were me sending her as a kid...she would NOT be wearing a mask....THEY CANT MAKE YOU! MIND CONTROL MAKES YOU!

Reply
3
 

