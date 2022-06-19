Khloé Kardashian Responded To A Rumor That She's Dating Again

Related
The Kardashians: Why Kendall Jenner Says Having a Baby Feels "More Real" Than Ever
Watch: Kendall Jenner STUNS in Sheer Look Alongside Devin Booker. Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker ready to start a family?. During the June 9 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kendall and sister Khloe Kardashian went baby shopping for Kylie Jenner, who was pregnant at the time of filming—and the supermodel made a surprising confession.
Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger
What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
Pete Davidson and Saint West hit Walmart without Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson is showing Saint West the commoner life. The relatable king took Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old son to Walmart in Woodland Hills, Calif., where they were seen purchasing a big container of cheese puffs among other goodies Saturday, TMZ reported. The outlet claimed Saint wanted to be a regular kid and run around the store aimlessly, but Davidson reminded him that Kardashian would be pretty upset if he lost him. The “Saturday Night Live” alum, 28, and Saint had a busy weekend, as the dynamic duo were seen holding hands as they made their way into the Cheesecake Factory at The Grove in...
Blac Chyna Rocks Backless Dress After Saying She Won’t Pay Kardashians $300k Legal Bill: Photo
Blac Chyna, 34, doesn’t seem to be too phased by the Kardashian clan’s attempt to get pet to pay nearly 400k after her unsuccessful defamation trial, as she stepped outside looking confident on a bright sunny day on June 19. In the candid photos, she stunned in a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kourtney Kardashian says she and Travis Barker were 'so annoyed' that 'The Kardashians' focused on Scott Disick so much during their engagement episode
On "The Kardashians," Kourtney Kardashian expressed her dissatisfaction with the way that her engagement episode was edited to include Scott Disick.
People
Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Says Kourtney Kardashian Including Kids in Wedding Was a 'Beautiful Gesture'
Shanna Moakler is wishing her ex-husband Travis Barker and his new wife Kourtney Kardashian the best. The Celebrity Big Brother alum recently shared her feelings on the Blink-182 drummer's wedding to the Poosh founder, and she also discussed her connection to Barker moving forward. "I wish the happy couple a...
Khloe Kardashian Says It’s “Uncomfortable” Watching Tristan Thompson Paternity Suit Play Out on TV
Watch: Khloe Finds Out Tristan Fathered a Baby Boy | The Kardashians Recap With E! News. It seems that Khloe Kardashian doesn't enjoy rehashing the past. On June 9, Khloe organized a live tweeting extravaganza with 30 million of her closest friends, as she worked her way through the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. It was wise of Khloe to ask for the support, as the episode featured the chaotic sequence of events that led to Khloe finding out her on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson had been hit with a paternity lawsuit.
Elon Musk's model mom Maye says he 'should do whatever he wants' with $44 billion Twitter takeover, admits she told him NOT to launch electric cars - and says she knew he was a 'genius' when he was just THREE
Elon Musk's model mother Maye has refused to wade in on her son's potential $44 billion Twitter takeover, insisting that the Tesla founder 'should do whatever he wants' when it comes to his controversial bid to buy the social media site. Appearing on the Today show on Tuesday morning, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wonderwall.com
Mama June Shannon loses custody of Honey Boo Boo
Honey Boo Boo is legally living under a different roof. A Georgia judge has stripped Mama June Shannon's custody rights over daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, multiple media outlets said this week. Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, Alana's 22-year-old sister, now has sole custody over the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star.
Scott Disick said that he and Pete Davidson are 'besties' and hang out amid romance with Kim Kardashian
On "The Kardashians" season finale, Scott Disick said that he and Pete Davidson are friends and that his relationship with Kim Kardashian is "cute."
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Haven’t ‘Ruled Out’ an Engagement, 2 Kids Are the ‘Priority’ for Now
Feeling content. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are “super private” when it comes to the idea of getting engaged, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Kardashians star, 24, and the rapper, 31, have “swerved the topic for years,” the insider says, noting the couple have “not ruled it out.” […]
Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV
It's been quite a few years since Kate Gosselin last graced the small screen, and since stepping back from the spotlight, she's managed to maintain a relatively normal life.The star, 47, rose to fame in 2007 via her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented them as they tried to raise sextuplets and a pair of twins in a suburb of Pennsylvania.The spouses eventually divorced, and after the show wrapped in 2017, she starred in her own short-lived series, Kate Plus Date, where she tried to find a new romantic partner. After it went...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See Scott Disick Celebrate His and Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade
Watch: Scott Disick Celebrates Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade. Mason Disick passed sixth grade—and then he passed out on the couch!. Scott Disick let the world know that his 12-year-old son completed the milestone year. The reality star—who shares Mason as well as 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick and 7-year-old son Reign Disick with ex Kourtney Kardashian—marked the accomplishment with a congratulatory Instagram Stories post that featured a picture of a balloon display spelling out "Yay Mason passed the 6th grade."
Wait, The House Amber Heard Rented During The Johnny Depp Trial Cost How Much A Month?
The alleged price tag of the home Amber Heard reportedly rented during the Johnny Depp trial is causing some doubletakes.
Fans React To Jinger Duggar's Hairstyle In Sweet Social Media Snap
Feeling herself! Jinger Duggar was all smiles while out and about at a vintage shop in California — seemingly letting loose as she put her wild locks on display.Her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, shared a sweet snapshot of the Counting On alum as she browsed through the racks of gently used clothing — something 19 Kids and Counting fans will remember is one of Jinger's favorite hobbies. "Her happy place @chancevintage," he captioned the photo of Jinger, who was sporting a black t-shirt and a pair of light-wash jeans, on Thursday, June 16."You are so cute !!!!❤️😍" one user wrote...
Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Channels Travis Barker With New Look
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony. On June 12, Kourtney Kardashian shared on Instagram three photos of her youngest son Reign Disick, 7, sporting a freshly shaved mohawk. His look brings to mind the hairstyle the reality star's new husband Travis Barker famously sported in the early '00s as the drummer rose to fame with the rock band Blink-182.
Elle
Apparently, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are ‘Super Serious and in Love‘
Looks like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance isn't just a passing fling. The pair are “super serious and in love” and are already “talking about their plans going forward as a couple,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in a new report. Davidson also apparently got brownie points for getting along well with Kardashian's four kids—North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Popculture
'Teen Mom 2' Star Officially Quits the Show
Teen Mom 2 is going to be without one of its original stars moving forward. After much speculation, Kailyn Lowry has made a decision regarding her future with the reality show. During Tuesday's reunion episode, Lowry announced that she would be leaving the franchise after 11 years, per E! News. Her future with the series was up in the air following a dramatic season finale, during which she shared her frustrations with the show directly with the production team.
Kim Kardashian praises ‘best dad’ Kanye West on Father’s Day
Kim Kardashian celebrated Father’s Day by praising ex Kanye West via social media. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye ✨,” the reality star, 41, wrote in a post shared to her Instagram Stories on Sunday. The message was accompanied by a pic of the rapper, 45, smiling and posing with their kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The Skims founder also honored her late father, Robert Kardashian, and gave a shout-out to “best step dad” Caitlyn Jenner for raising her and her famous siblings...
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Has Huge News About Daughter Gabriella’s College and Career Plans
We’ve watched Teresa Giudice’s daughters grow up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey over the years, and now another Giudice girl is getting ready to leave the nest. Teresa’s second eldest daughter, Gabriella Giudice, 17, is getting ready to graduate from high school next year. So when The Daily Dish caught up with Teresa at the NBCUniversal upfront earlier this month, we just had to ask the New Jersey Housewife what the future has in store for Gabriella as she prepares for this new chapter of her life.
BuzzFeed
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 2