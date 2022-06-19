ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian Responded To A Rumor That She's Dating Again

By larryfitzmaurice
 4 days ago

Another day, another rumor about a Kardashian's dating life.

The latest revolves around Khloé Kardashian , who's currently single after splitting with NBA player Tristan Thompson some time last year .

Khloé and Tristan had previously broken up twice — once in February 2019 and again in June of 2021. They've been on the outs since it was revealed at the end of 2021 that Tristan was expecting his third child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Earlier this weekend, a Kardashian fan page reposted a Deuxmoi rumor that Khloé was currently dating "another" NBA player.

"Who knows if this is true, and I know she doesn’t need anyone, but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis and Kete one day because I know she will!" the page's owner wrote in the caption.

But Khloé was quick to shut it down.

"Definitely NOT true !!!" she wrote in the page's comments, before adding, "I love you!"

"Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul," she continued. "I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile. 😊🫶🏽🤸🏼‍♀️❤️"

There you have it! Sounds like if there's news to share, we'll probably hear it from Khloé in the future.

