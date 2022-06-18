Flood Advisory issued for Ferry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 07:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 10:05:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 745 PM PDT. Target Area: Pend Oreille The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Washington...Idaho Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls affecting Pend Oreille and Bonner Counties. For the Pend Oreille River...including Hope, Albeni Falls, Albeni Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls. * WHEN...Until late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 100,000 cfs, Beehive Lane and Bear Paw Dr will be flooded at low spots. Water will be up to several homes on Yergens Rd, Riverbend Loop Road, and on Highway 20 near Deeter Road. Water will be up to the south end of Riverbend Loop Road. Many yards, outbuildings, and recreational sites along the river between Newport and Ione will be flooded. This flow corresponds approximately to 2042.5 feet (river rising 5/16/1997) to 2045 feet (river receding 6/24/1997) at the Cusick gage, based on 1997 records. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM PDT Wednesday the flow was 100,900 cfs. - Recent Activity...The maximum river flow in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM PDT Wednesday was 101,700 cfs. - Forecast...The river will remain steady into Thursday, and then decreased flows are expected Friday into Saturday morning. - Flood flow is 95,000 cfs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO