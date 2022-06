Today, the house, all that is left of Bannister’s model dairy farm he called La Cima, still stands. If you’ve lived in the South Kansas City area for any amount of time, you’ve likely traveled down Bannister Rd. (95th St.). If you’re a long-hauler, then you remember other landmarks on this long stretch of road such as Bannister Mall or the Bannister Federal Complex- now both memories of the past.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO