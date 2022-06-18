ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 actors from Netflix series dead after van carrying cast, crew, crashes in Mexico

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2daxEp_0gF9mOUK00

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two actors on the Netflix series “The Chosen One” were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Local media reported the crash occurred Thursday, and said the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area. The crew had apparently been working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area at the time.

Actor Ezra Miller accused of ‘cult-like’ behavior, abuse of indigenous teen

The Baja California Department of Culture said Friday that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died.

Netflix’s “The Chosen One,” which IMDB also lists as “American Jesus,” is centered around a 12-year-old boy who “learns he’s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind,” according to Netflix. The series is based on a comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.

According to casting calls, the series is being taped by an independent production company.

