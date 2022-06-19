ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

Dead body found in Fox River in Oswego, Kendall County Sheriff's Office says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MvB2_0gF9lDoY00 A body was found in Fox River in west suburban Oswego early Saturday, the Kendall County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were dispatched at around 6:08 a.m. to the area of Route 25 and Bereman Road in reference to an individual found unresponsive in the river, Public Information Officer Deputy Dan Briars said.

Deputies located a male individual dead in the water upon their arrival.

The sheriff's office and the Kendall County Coroner's Office are conducting an active, ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police did not provide further information.

Public Safety
