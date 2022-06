A new GTA 6 rumor is making the rounds for potentially leaking the first story and gameplay details of the new Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games. Expected to be officially titled Grand Theft Auto VI, the next GTA game -- according to this new rumor -- will have two protagonists, a brother and sister (twins) who get separated following the murder of their parents by the cartel in 2003. Like GTA 5, GTA 6 will apparently have a prologue, and the events of these deaths will be at the center of this prologue, which "could be set in Brazil."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 17 HOURS AGO