ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

St. Joseph included in funding from federal water bill

By Clayton Anderson News-Press NOW
tncontentexchange.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Joseph residents could get a break on the cost of upgrading the city’s aging sewer system thanks to pending federal funding. The Water Resources Development Act, a bipartisan bill, has been passed in the U.S. House and $25 million will be going to St. Joseph for wastewater if the bill...

www.tncontentexchange.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Missourians can get $750 toward water and sewer bills

ST. LOUIS – Missourians can get up to $750 toward water and sewer bills through Missouri American Water and MSD Project Clear. Both are working to educate customers about their Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). The program is a “temporary, federally-funded assistance program” that helps low-income families with...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Joseph, MO
Government
themissouritimes.com

Missouri Attorney General secures settlement with Mallinckrodt over underpayment of Medicaid Drug Rebates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Schmitt announced today that Missouri has joined with 49 other states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the federal government to settle allegations of fraud against Mallinckrodt ARD, LLC (formerly known as Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), a U.S. subsidiary of the Irish pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt plc (collectively Mallinckrodt), which sells and markets pharmaceutical products throughout the nation. Mallinckrodt’s U.S. headquarters is in Bedminster, New Jersey. The total value of the settlement is $233,707,865.18, plus interest, to be paid over a period of seven years. Of this amount, Missouri’s total Medicaid recovery will be $4,101,750.73, with $2,613,164.02 of that going to the federal government and $1,488,586.71 going directly to Missouri. The Missouri Medicaid program is funded by Missouri and federal funds. When Medicaid funds are recovered they are distributed appropriately to the funding entities.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Treasurer launches effort to return unclaimed property to residents

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is launching an annual effort to Return Unclaimed Property to Missourians. Beginning Monday, June 20, 2022, the names of more than 129,400 individuals, small businesses, and non-profit organizations with Unclaimed Property will be listed in over 100 publications across the state. Missourians can also search and view the lists by county on this link.
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

Delaware's ban on plastic bags goes into effect July 1

(The Center Square) – Shoppers in Delaware could be seeing an extra cost when buying groceries or other retail goods beginning July 1. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that beginning next month the state’s ban on plastic bags goes into effect. The ban affects grocery stores and other consumer goods retailers through an update of the plastic bag ban that was adopted by the General Assembly in 2021.
DELAWARE STATE
tncontentexchange.com

Governor Questions Transparency of BLM Land Acquisition

Governor Mark Gordon has announced that Wyoming is appealing a massive acquisition of land by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Natrona and Carbon Counties. The State has concerns that BLM did not involve the public in the acquisition process and that the environmental assessment did not adequately consider impacts on tax revenues, school funding, grazing, mineral development and other natural resources.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Graves
FOX2Now

St. Louis County town goes from resort to environmental disaster

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Summer is that time when Missouri families pack their vehicles and head somewhere for a relaxing vacation or weekend getaway, like any of the state’s popular lakes or beaches. But there’s a former resort town in west St. Louis County that was home to one of the largest environmental disasters in United States history and rendered the resort into a ghost town.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kq2.com

Teachers speak out in support of levy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri primary election less than two months away and one item on the ballot will go a long way in deciding the future of the St. Joseph School District. We talked to district teachers about how the 61 cent tax levy will impact them and their...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Shuttering Jefferson City power plant could cost millions; analysis shows state missed out on billions in business attraction projects

As a growing number of Americans transition back to in-person work, a large number of them are expressing a preference for a four-day workweek. In fact, 83% of respondents to a recent survey indicated they prefer shorter weeks. Some employers are listening, shifting to fewer days of work but more hours per day. Multiple nonprofit organizations in Missouri have recently adopted such schedules. In economic development news, a recent analysis of Missouri's business attraction efforts found the state has missed out on 69 projects in the last five years that were either lost to other states or dropped for other reasons. The state stood to gain as much as $4.3 billion of investment and more than 18,000 jobs from those projects, the analysis showed. In the energy sector, utility Ameren's proposed plans for shuttering its coal-fired power plant in Jefferson County could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The utility's Rush Island plant has been at the center of a legal fight for the last decade, and it has been cited for frequent environmental infractions. Now, consumer advocates are worried the costs of shutting the plant down will be shouldered largely by ratepayers.
MISSOURI STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus checks worth $500 going to Missouri residents

Residents in the state of Missouri can now expect stimulus check tax rebates worth up to $500 thanks to a major state budget surplus. These payments are a one time tax rebate. The money will come out of the $49 billion dollar budget surplus. Stimulus check tax rebates for Missouri...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Infrastructure#Federal Funding#Storm Water#Politics Federal#The U S House#Senate
kcur.org

The U.S. Senate race in Missouri

Primary elections in both Kansas and Missouri are just six weeks away. In Missouri, attention is focused on the U.S. Senate race to succeed the retiring Republican Roy Blunt. With both the Democratic and Republican primaries too close to call, KCUR's Brian Ellison checks in Rudi Keller of the Missouri Independent, who’s covering the race.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
EPA

Comments / 0

Community Policy