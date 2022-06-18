The backside culture behind a Morningside Park race day
GILLETTE — Bob Johnson sits inside a barn with his back to a long row of horse stalls and his feet near the edge of a line drawn by the shade. With a bucket of spent horseshoes to one side, and a large bale of hay to the other, he soaks...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — From June 23 through July 12, a portion of Foothills Boulevard will be closed for road construction, according to a city of Gillette street closure form issued June 20. Foothills Boulevard from east of the Ridgewood Drive intersection through Nogales Way to the Ogala Lane intersection,...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park’s West, South and East Entrances and south loop will reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 22 after closing due to historic flooding that began on June 12. With flooding, rockslides and mudslides causing severe damage to roads in the northern part of...
GILLETTE, Wyo.—Yellowstone will begin allowing visitors access to the park’s South Loop on Wednesday, according to a release. However, to avoid becoming overwhelmed, the park will institute a plan called the Alternating License Plate System. With this new system, entrance will be granted based on whether the last...
GILLETTE, WYO. – The family of an adopted Ukrainian girl missing from Gillette is asking for the public’s help in locating her. Valeriia ‘Lera’ Nudha, 15, was last seen at her home in Gillette Tuesday, June 14th at approximately 1:30 p.m. She was adopted from a...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — June winds and a brewing thunderstorm didn’t stop the 2022 Donkey Creek Festival from driving forward Friday night as planned. Dozens of residents packed into a grassy field behind Gillette College during the annual festival kickoff on June 17. Some chose to set up shop along the outskirts while others spread their blankets and camping chairs near or beneath a large awning covering the stage.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Campbell County, much of eastern Wyoming, and portions of South Dakota and Nebraska until 7 p.m. A National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook for Gillette says there is a slight risk, a level 2 out of 5, of severe thunderstorms today. The primary hazards for scattered storms are wind gusts to 65 mph and golf ball-size hail.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to look out for two men who reportedly are trying to sell cleaning products door-to-door in a black vehicle. Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said Monday that a resident between Wright and Midwest reported a suspicious activity that sounds similar...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette man is accused of stealing multiple iPads after breaking into a local chiropractic office with a knife and then later endangering children with drugs, Campbell County court records say. Colby Thomas, 46, is charged with felony burglary for allegedly breaking into Western Plains Chiropractic...
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The five family members killed in a crash on Interstate 25 earlier this week have been identified by the Weld County coroner. The Godines family included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old.
Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming.
They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it Monday afternoon.
Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett, in his report to the Buffalo City Council, said his officers had made 12 arrests during the month of May, up from three in 2021, including one arrest that is still under investigation. Bissett also said there were 957 incidents during the month, down by...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Starting July 5, Campbell County Memorial Hospital will keep its main entrance open at all times for general hospital access. Only emergency and walk-in clinic patients will be able to enter through the emergency department entrance, a hospital news release said. Greeters will perpetually staff the...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Ben Kirven to be a District Court Judge for the Fourth Judicial District serving Johnson County. Kirven’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the resignation of Judge William J. Edelman, Fourth Judicial District (Johnson County) effective July 1, 2022. Kirven...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — County 17 has sent out a questionnaire to those running in the primary election in August. The following are the answers from Cindy Lovelace, who is running for Campbell County Clerk. Please introduce yourself and describe your educational and employment history. I’m Cindy Lovelace and am...
GILLETTE (WNE) — The Gillette Community College District passed a major milestone and obstacle this week when it approved its first-ever budget and settled on taxing 2.5 mills. The $16.2 million budget covers the costs of administration, facilities, establishing information technology, running Area 59 and other expenses associated with...
