The College World Series is a great atmosphere for fans, though things can get a bit personal sometimes. One player found that out the hard way on Sunday. Texas A&M fans gave Texas pitcher Jared Southard a very hard time during the third inning of Sunday’s game, with the Texas pitcher struggling with his command. Southard had issued a walk and fell behind the next hitter 1-0 when he started hearing “ball six” chants from the Aggies faithful.

