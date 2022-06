EAST ST. LOUIS — Two children were injured in a drive-by shooting near 15th Street and Bond Avenue in East St. Louis early Sunday. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, and when the rapid succession of bullets ceased, police found two children, a 3-year-old and an 11-year-old, with bullet wounds. Both were in a car with a woman at the time of the shooting.

