Douglas County leaders at their meeting Wednesday will continue their review of local organizations’ requests for American Rescue Plan Act funding. That review started with a work session at last week’s County Commission meeting, during which commissioners pinpointed some proposals that might rank as their top priorities so far. There are nearly 100 requests on the table for the commission’s consideration, with only about $21 million in COVID relief funding to distribute.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO