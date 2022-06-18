ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

2022 U.S. Open: Ever heard of the Fernando? It's the drink of choice at The Country Club

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OoIZI_0gF9TflA00
(Photo by Jason E. Miczek/USGA)

Let me begin by saying that as a rule, I can do without TV fluff pieces. Show me golf. That’s why I tuned in. But like anything in life, there is the occasional rule breaker.

On Friday, during NBC’s broadcast of the second round of the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, director Tommy Roy elected to cut away from the action for a pre-produced piece. Perhaps you used it as a chance to get up from the La-Z-Boy and refill your drink, grab a pre-dinner snack or make a pit stop at the loo. If you did, you missed out on a fun feature that gave viewers a different lens into why, beyond being one of America’s great classic courses, it wouldn’t suck to be a member of The Country Club.

NBC’s longtime essayist Jimmy Roberts told me something that I did not know, the story of the Fernando.

It’s a refreshing cocktail named for bartender Fernando Figueroa, the creator of the drink some three decades ago, who was a summer replacement and, funny enough, didn’t drink.

“He been making his concoction, which he figured out by smell ever since,” Roberts explained.

I love it when a club has a signature drink or dish – think of the Turtle Soup at Pine Valley or the chilled lobster lunch at National Golf Links of America – and The Fernando is held in such high regard that the pro shop sells a Fernando hat, which fans of the drink donning the lid have had recognized throughout the city.

The beloved drink is a combination of two rums. “It’s a light rum with a sweet and sour mix, a little bit of egg white mixed in, some simple syrup and soda water at the same time, topped with a dark rum. Mix and voila,” Fernando said.

Members love it. “People come to the club and ask for a Fernando and we have no idea how they’ve heard of the Fernando,” a TCC staff member noted in the feature.

It gives a whole new meaning to Fernando-mania. On an average summer weekend day, Fernando mixes 300 of his signature drinks per day.

Although the clip isn’t available on social media, here’s a feature from an NBC affiliate in Boston on the drink:

Sometimes, these off-beat features can make me want to scream at the set to inform me about the golfers, show me more shots and don’t waste my time, but this slice of club life piece, especially on Friday when there was loads of golf still to be played, was a hit with me.

Cheers to Roberts, who took a sip of a freshly made Fernando at the end of the segment and smiled and said, “I like my job.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coming into full bloom: Once left for dead, The International has now blossomed into a thriving club thanks in large part to its members

As the season changes from spring to summer, the leaves (and allergies) make many golfers fully aware that everything is in bloom. As another golf season commences at The International Golf Club in suburban Boston, it has become quite apparent that the club is blossoming into one of the top private clubs in the New England area.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
UPI News

Line of 4,280 plastic lawn flamingos breaks Guinness World Record

June 22 (UPI) -- Parks officials in Buffalo, N.Y., reclaimed a Guinness World Records title by assembling a line of 4,280 plastic garden flamingos. The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy assembled the flamingos -- dubbed "FLOmingos" in honor of landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted -- into a line Tuesday at the city's Front Park.
BUFFALO, NY
Salon

Drinks for dad: The ultimate Father's Day bourbon gift guide

Coming of drinking age in Kentucky definitely shaped the kinds of gifts I give. House warming? You get a bottle of bourbon. Wedding? Two bottles of bourbon. Holiday party? Bourbon balls it is. To those unfamiliar with the spirit, bourbon can seem more monolithic in style than, say, wine. However,...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Country Club#Us Open#Golf Course#Nbc#The Turtle Soup
Allrecipes.com

7-Minute Salmon Piccata

Piccata is one of my all-time favorite pan sauces, and while it's more commonly used for veal, pork, and chicken, it's absolutely perfect with a quickly seared salmon filet. Start to finish, this dish can be finished in about seven minutes, although to be fair, it might take a little longer if you insist on overcooking the fish, which unfortunately maybe people do.
RECIPES
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in New Hampshire

Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in New Hampshire. Largemouth bass (Micropterus Salmoides) belong to the sunfish family. Originally residing in the Eastern United States, this popular sports fish is one of the most widely distributed species worldwide! These fish are known for putting up a fierce fight, making the thrill of the catch all the more exciting.
ANIMALS
tvinsider.com

Hotel Portofino

In 1920s Italy, a mystery unfolds as Bella Ainsworth runs a quintessentially British hotel. SUNDAY: Natascha McElhone (Halo) is luminous in this six-part escapist drama as Bella Ainsworth, proprietor of a villa-turned-hotel in the scenic Riviera town of Portofino in Italy. (Much of the series was filmed in Croatia.) As Bella welcomes upper-crust British travelers to her establishment in 1926, including the young woman in line to be wed to her wounded war-hero son (Oliver Dench, great-nephew of Dame Judi), sudsy intrigue swirls through the sun-dappled scenery. Perfect for those seeking a cozy respite, and who couldn’t use that this summer?
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy