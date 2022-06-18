ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Batteaux set off from Lynchburg

By Joe Stinnett
cardinalnews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifteen batteaux set off from Lynchburg down the James River to near Richmond Saturday morning as the 37th annual James River Batteau Festival got underway in Lynchburg. The festival will continue through next Saturday, June 25, when the boats come out of the water at Maiden’s Landing. The...

cardinalnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
cardinalnews.org

Covid down slightly in Virginia; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Lynchburg to hold public hearing on Liberty University’s request to build 4,121-seat sports complex for Liberty Christian Academy. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Halifax judge elevated to Virginia Court of Appeals. — South...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Lynchburg area has been slow to recover since 2008 recession. Why?

When it comes to post-pandemic job and economic recovery, the Lynchburg area has found itself slower on the rebound than other parts of the state — but that’s just the latest hurdle in overall sluggishness that’s persisted since the 2008 recession. While employment numbers have improved, the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Amtrak sets date for second train to Roanoke; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Roanoke County School Board set to vote on policy that makes it harder for librarians to add a book and easier for parents to remove one. — The Roanoke Times. Economy:. Amtrak sets July...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Lynchburg, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Richmond, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Cars
wallstreetwindow.com

Layoffs At The Richmond-Times Dispatch And The State of Local News In Danville, Virginia And Beyond – Mike Swanson

This month, Richmond’s Style Weekly ran an article titled The Incredible Shrinking Richmond-Times Dispatch. The Lee Enterprises owned newspaper has lost one third of its staff since last November. The article interviewed some of those who had been laid off by the corporate bosses and some that remain. The newspaper had served as a major flagship regional newspaper in not only the state of Virginia, but the American South for most of the twentieth century, but as the Style Weekly author writes, “For the past two decades, as the business of American newspapers has contracted and ceded ground to the digital age, a refrain from management has become commonplace in newsrooms: ‘Do more with less.’ Like most dailies, the RTD has slowly shed staff for years, with reporters straining to cover multiple beats and editors picking up additional duties, including extra weekend and night shifts, to make up for lost positions.”
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Why Tuesday’s council primary in Roanoke matters

Tuesday is primary day in Virginia, although most of Virginia west of Richmond gets a reprieve from politics. Republicans will hold primaries in four congressional districts: the 2nd in Hampton Roads, the 3rd in Hampton Roads, the 6th from Roanoke north to Winchester, and the 7th in the upper Piedmont.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Former Franklin County director of tourism talks about new position in NRV

CHRISTIANSBURG — After some years away, David Rotenizer is back home. Rotenizer, who was born in Radford and grew up in Montgomery County, was late last year named executive director of the Montgomery County Blacksburg Christiansburg Regional Tourism Office. Prior to his current position, Rotenizer worked for Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Railroads#Vehicles
cardinalnews.org

Lynchburg to host demonstration of voting equipment; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Roanoke plans second gun buyback. — The Roanoke Times. New River Valley Jail names new superintendent. — The Roanoke Times. Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell County, introduces resolution for Life Begins at Conception Act....
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Amtrak sets date for new daily Roanoke service

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Amtrak Release) - Amtrak has scheduled a second daily departure from Roanoke, offering another option for travel to Washington, D.C., and to cities in the Northeast and Southwest Virginia. The new service begins July 11, with tickets already available. The new service means Amtrak offers morning and afternoon...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Election live: Fall line-ups appear set

OK, let’s wrap this up. Roanoke council: Joe Cobb, Vivian Sanchez-Jones and Peter Volosin will be the Democratic ticket for city council. They’ll face a full Republican slate plus multiple independents in the fall. More on that here. And even more context here. 6th district Republican primary: Cline,...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days educates future generations

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — People showed off their restoration and preserving skills at the Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days in Rocky Mount. The festival showcased everything including antique farming, tractor pulling, quilting, cornmeal grinding, and woodturning. There were even some antique tractors and farm equipment on display. Organizers...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSLS

Ready to celebrate? Here are some 4th of July events near you

ROANOKE, Va. – Time to plan your Independence Day weekend!. Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks: July 4, 3:30 p.m. Stockyard Parade, 6:30 p.m. Domino, 3 p.m.- 8 p.m. Children’s Activities, 9:30 p.m. Fireworks. Bedford County. Drive-In Movie: July 2, 9:20 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. at Silver Lining Drive-In.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Remote workers are a bigger part of economy than some other sectors

Augusta County has more acres in farmland than any other county in Virginia, which will surprise no one who has taken the scenic drive through the western part of the county to places such as Middlebrook and Swoope and Spring Hill and has seen silos rising up like skyscrapers out of the landscape.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Voter guide for Virginia’s June Primary Election

(WFXR) — Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Virginia, which means voters across the Commonwealth will be selecting their party’s candidates ahead of the November General Election. In-person voting If you’re voting in-person for the primaries, polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Look up your polling place by clicking […]
cardinalnews.org

Liberty students take part in annual women’s airplane race

Two three-woman squads from Liberty University’s Liberty Belles flight team flew Cessna Skyhawk 172SPs out of Lynchburg on Friday morning to join the field of 53 teams arriving in Lakeland, Florida, the starting point of the 45th Air Race Classic, the annual women’s cross-country airplane race. This will...
LAKELAND, FL
wfxrtv.com

Full shelter: 52 animals waiting on adoption at the RCACP

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Are you looking to kick off the summer by bringing home a new furry friend? The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) may have the solution. The RCACP announced on Tuesday, June 21 that it has 24 dogs and 28 cats filling up...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy