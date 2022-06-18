ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain

18th-Century Spanish Shipwreck Has $17 Billion Worth of Coins And Gems Aboard

By ALIA SHOAIB, BUSINESS INSIDER
sciencealert.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colombian army released images of one of the world's most valuable shipwrecks, the location of which was unknown for nearly three centuries. Spain's San Jose galleon was loaded with a vast cargo of treasure when it was sunk by British navy ships in 1708 during the War of the Spanish...

www.sciencealert.com

tough call
2d ago

based on today technology is it solid gold are the rare artifacts too grade A stuff and the price for such a piece of history I think belong in a glass display case in a museum and the finders should be highly paid.

