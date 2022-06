Rent-A-Girlfriend is one of the many major anime franchises making their comebacks with new episodes this Summer, and the series is hyping up Season 2 of the anime with a special new poster bringing together all of the main faces fans will see in action! The official anime adaptation for Reiji Miyajima's original manga series was one of the few series that managed to hit during the Summer 2020 anime schedule, and this was pretty impressive considering that it was during the peak of the ongoing COVID pandemic and its resulting complications. Now the series is coming back for new episodes two years later.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO