Rehoboth Ambulance Committee, Inc. Continues HEARTSafe Community

The Friends of the East Providence Public Library are now accepting books for their Fall Book Sale, scheduled for October 13 to 16, 2022. Hardcover and softcover books in gently used and resalable condition are wanted. Books should have bindings intact and be free of writing, highlighting, tears, water stains, mold or mildew. Especially in demand are hard cover, soft cover and pocket-size paperback novels. We also welcome non-fiction books on subjects such as art, sports, hobbies, crafts, history, home and garden, business, health, travel, music, religion, science, biographies and memoirs. Oversize and vintage books are needed for our Special Selections and Collectors’ Corner section. Music CDs, movie DVDs, TV series, comic books and complete jigsaw puzzles and games in nearly new condition are also welcome.
