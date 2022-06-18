Rehoboth Ambulance Committee, Inc. Continues HEARTSafe Community

The East Bay Foster Grandparent Program is actively recruiting community members 55 years of age or older to serve as Foster Grandparent volunteers in local elementary schools, Head Starts and libraries. The heart of the program is the one-on-one daily attention that FGV’s provide. This special relationship helps young people grow, gain confidence and become more productive caring members of society. Foster Grandparents assist in schools, Head Start sites, YMCAs and local libraries throughout the East Bay. Foster Grandparents receive a tax free stipend which will not affect any federal, state or local benefit or entitlement. Tax free stipend amounts range from $45.00 - $120.00 per week. Foster Grandparents also receive a mileage allowance, meals during service, paid holidays and accident and liability insurance while serving. The mission of the program is to support positive outcomes for children by providing volunteer opportunities to income eligible individuals. Together we can build a stronger generation of children and a better community for ourselves and our neighbors. For more information please call: Diane Palmer, Program Coordinator, East Bay Foster Grandparent Program, 401-712-2743, a division of East Bay Community Action Program.

FOSTER, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO