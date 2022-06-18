ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth, MA

Rehoboth Ambulance Committee, Inc. Continues HEARTSafe Community

reportertoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Rehoboth received Heartsafe Designation in 2003. The town received this designation as being active in the prevention and emergency care for heart attacks. It is estimated approximately 250,000 sudden cardiac arrests occur each year and only 10% of...

reportertoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
reportertoday.com

East Bay Foster Grandparent Program

The East Bay Foster Grandparent Program is actively recruiting community members 55 years of age or older to serve as Foster Grandparent volunteers in local elementary schools, Head Starts and libraries. The heart of the program is the one-on-one daily attention that FGV’s provide. This special relationship helps young people grow, gain confidence and become more productive caring members of society. Foster Grandparents assist in schools, Head Start sites, YMCAs and local libraries throughout the East Bay. Foster Grandparents receive a tax free stipend which will not affect any federal, state or local benefit or entitlement. Tax free stipend amounts range from $45.00 - $120.00 per week. Foster Grandparents also receive a mileage allowance, meals during service, paid holidays and accident and liability insurance while serving. The mission of the program is to support positive outcomes for children by providing volunteer opportunities to income eligible individuals. Together we can build a stronger generation of children and a better community for ourselves and our neighbors. For more information please call: Diane Palmer, Program Coordinator, East Bay Foster Grandparent Program, 401-712-2743, a division of East Bay Community Action Program.
FOSTER, RI
reportertoday.com

"July events at the Fuller Creative Learning Center"

The Fuller Creative Learning Center continues its schedule of programs and workshops. The schedule for July includes:. Sew a Bag - Tuesdays, July 5-26 6-7:30pm (registration required) Walking Group - Wednesdays, July 6-27 (pending weather) at 10:00am (registration required) Coffee & Connections with East Providence Prevention Coalition - Monday, July 11 10:00-11:00am URI Master Gardener Talk: Native Plants - Tuesday, July 19 6:00-7:00pm Painting with Acrylics - Wednesday, July 20 3:00-4:00pm (registration.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rehoboth, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Rehoboth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
reportertoday.com

Books are Back at Weaver Library Farmers Market

A pop-up book sale will again be featured at the Weaver Library Farmers Market this year. Members of the Friends of the East Providence Public Library will offer a mini book sale each week at the market which is scheduled for Thursday afternoons from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for twelve weeks, from June 30 to September 15.
reportertoday.com

Sen. Coyne will not seek reelection

Barrington, RI: Sen. Cynthia A. Coyne announced today that she will not be seeking a fifth term in the Rhode Island State Senate. “I have decided that the time is right to retire from the Senate, but I am not retiring from public service,” she said. “I will continue to be very active and engaged in the community, as I always have been, and look forward to the next chapter in this journey.”
BARRINGTON, RI
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Animal Shelter News

Albus is a 7-year-old, domestic short haired, black tabby & brown male cat. He is a very sweet boy who enjoys attention, but he is not fond of other cats. He likes to be pet and does not mind being picked up. Albus has been neutered, micro-chipped and is up to date on vaccines.
SEEKONK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance#Emergency Care#Heart Attacks#Aed#Heartsafe Designation#Coa#American
reportertoday.com

Got Books?

The Friends of the East Providence Public Library are now accepting books for their Fall Book Sale, scheduled for October 13 to 16, 2022. Hardcover and softcover books in gently used and resalable condition are wanted. Books should have bindings intact and be free of writing, highlighting, tears, water stains, mold or mildew. Especially in demand are hard cover, soft cover and pocket-size paperback novels. We also welcome non-fiction books on subjects such as art, sports, hobbies, crafts, history, home and garden, business, health, travel, music, religion, science, biographies and memoirs. Oversize and vintage books are needed for our Special Selections and Collectors’ Corner section. Music CDs, movie DVDs, TV series, comic books and complete jigsaw puzzles and games in nearly new condition are also welcome.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Damian Marie Day, O. P. ordained a Roman Catholic Priest

Damian Marie Day, O. P., (Joseph Michael Day), son of Liz and Fred Day of Rehoboth and 2011 graduate of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, was ordained a Roman Catholic priest with the Dominican Order (Order of Preachers) on May 21, at The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. by Archbishop Augustine DiNoia, O. P.
REHOBOTH, MA
reportertoday.com

East Providence Police arrest former coach for child molestation

East Providence, RI – On June 17, 2022, the East Providence Police Department reports the arrest of Alyshia Tkacs, age 33, formerly of East Providence on five counts of First Degree Child Molestation and two counts of Second Degree Child Molestation. The charges stem from an investigation that began last month by members of the East Providence Police Department’s Special Victims Unit. Detectives learned that the victim, who is now an adult, was repeatedly molested by Tkacs over a two-year period. The alleged assaults occurred when the victim was 12 to 14 years old.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy