TODAY: The brunt of the heat wave will impact the Northland today with highs for almost all of the Northland reaching the 90s. Heat indexes will be close to triple digits hence why the NWS has issued a Heat Advisory for all of the Northland until Tuesday morning. The north shore stretching from Two Harbors to Grand Portage are not under the advisory since winds will be coming in from the southwest keeping those areas cooler. Winds will continue to be breezy from the southwest between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Sunshine is expected for most of the day until a cold front will slowly begin to move into the area bringing chances of showers and storms beginning around dinner time. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Main threats being damaging winds and hail.

TWO HARBORS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO