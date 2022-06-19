6 hurt after SUV slams into Muni bus in San Francisco Marina District

6 injured when SUV collides with bus in S.F. Marina District 00:27

SAN FRANCISCO -- An SUV speeding along Lombard Street crashed into a Muni bus at Fillmore Street Saturday morning, resulting in several pedestrian injuries, according to the San Francisco police.

An SUV slammed into a San Francisco Muni bus in the Marina District Saturday. KPIX

The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. and six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to a police spokesman.

A suspect driver has been detained and an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman said.

On social media, Eric Kingsbury, who said he witnessed the crash, said the driver was traveling westbound on Lombard when he crashed into a northbound 22-Fillmore bus.

"Multiple bus riders on the sidewalk bleeding, including a young child," Kingsbury tweeted .

A Muni bus was hit by an SUV at the intersection of Fillmore and Lombard streets in San Francisco Saturday morning. KPIX

The area around Lombard and Fillmore streets has been cleared and reopened to motorists following a police investigation that began Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews have left the scene.

Motorists should expect residual traffic delays early Saturday evening.

Police request anyone with information contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.