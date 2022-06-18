ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Like a Boss: Entrepreneur Shayla Burtin explains How to Keep Employees

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Editor’s note: Shayla Burtin is the sister of Deputy Editor Dwayne Burtin, who played no role in the selection or editing of this...

Students learn braiding and barbering skills at Bradley Tech

MILWAUKEE — Bradley Tech High School students spent the year taking part in a new pilot program learning barbering and cosmetology. Nasia Tyant-Long is a ninth grader at Bradley Tech. She wanted to join an after school activity that would benefit her in the long run. “I started just...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Produce to the People: Food discount program helps low-income shoppers

MILWAUKEE— A partnership in the Milwaukee area is making sure people with low-incomes can afford fresh fruit and veggies. A new program, Produce to the People, by Outpost and Hunger Task Force offers 50% savings for FoodShare participants. Offer applies to fresh fruit and veggies at Outpost's four Milwaukee-area...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine teacher retires after spending her whole 32-year career in RUSD

RACINE — Dorothy McDonald remembers the moment she realized she wanted to teach. It was thanks to Mrs. Smith, McDonald’s third-grade teacher. “She got to know us as students,” McDonald said. “I was an introvert, and she helped me come out of my shell. I just loved the way she taught us. She taught the whole person.”
RACINE, WI
Reynold’s Pasty Shop Issues Class I Recall of Packaged Pasties

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION. Reynold’s Pasty Shop in Milwaukee is issuing a Class I recall for packaged pasties sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. The recalled product includes:. Reynold’s Northern Pasty, 1-lb. packages, establishment No. 734, with the expiration date of June 23, 2022,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Your Guide to Food Trucks and Street Food in Milwaukee

This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. A jiggly blob of fresh burrata cheese rests on an heirloom tomato-arugula salad with basil pesto, honey, truffle oil and toasted pine nuts. This beauty is what I see when I open my carryout container and it seems somehow incongruous. Owners Pete (a former supper club exec chef) and Jess Ignatiev were originally set to open a restaurant, but then, well, COVID. They’ve carried over their passion for seasonal, farm-supporting cuisine to the lil kitchen inside this bright-yellow truck, dropping dazzling touches on simpler fare like burgers, fish (cod) fry and fried cheese curds. “We also like to do fun specials during the week,” says Jess, who says their own garden serves as inspiration.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bus down to the Big Gig with Summerfest's shuttles

The great Milwaukee summer is coming! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. This content is in partnership...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin union members speak on recent increases in strikes and labor organizing

That used to be a very common question in the U.S., as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports there were 470 major work stoppages in 1952. By 1980, that number had dropped to 187. There were just 16 major strikes last year, which was double the amount in 2020. Think tanks like the Economic Policy Institute argue there were many more work stoppages at smaller companies last year that the Labor Department didn't monitor.
WISCONSIN STATE
9110 W. North Avenue

Great 1 BR in Wauwatosa - Great 1 BR upper in Wauwatosa! Near Froedtert, Children's Hospital, Medical College of Wisconsin and Mayfair. Available 6/1. Rent is $795/month. refrigerator and stove are included. Freshly refinished hardwood floors. Please contact Rob at 414-803-5789 to schedule a showing. Credit check is required. Good...
WAUWATOSA, WI
N86 W16351 Appleton Ave.

Sunny 1 bedroom with Heat! ****MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!**** - **$745/month for 1st 6 months of a 12 month lease then $845 for 2nd 6 months of 12 month lease! $500 Security Deposit**. Located in the heart of Menomonee Falls, tenants of this building enjoy the easy commute to all of their favorite places. Walking distance to tons of shopping! Get all of your favorite foods just a short distance away. This quiet building has off-street parking. Stay out of the laundry mat and use the coin-operated laundry rooms on-site. Closet space is not an issue in these units, with a large closet in the bedroom and a large coat closet in the hallway. Keep your extra belongings in the large storage units in the basement.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Watch Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade 2022

Milwaukee's Juneteenth Parade and Festival is now underway on Sunday, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States and celebrating community and history in the city.

