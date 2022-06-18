ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgar Berlanga suspended for six months, fined for biting opponent

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Edgar Berlanga won’t be fighting again for at least a half year.

The super middleweight contender has been suspended for six months by the New York State Athletic Commision for biting the neck of Roamer Alexis Angulo on June 11 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) also was fined $10,000.

The Brooklyn fighter, who was well ahead on the scorecards, opened his mouth and made contact with Angulo’s neck in the seventh round of their 10-round bout. Angulo jumped away and told his cornermen between rounds what Berlanga had done.

Referee Ricky Gonzalez evidently didn’t see the foul because he took no action.

Berlanga made light of the bite immediately after the fight but apologized the following day.

