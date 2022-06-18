ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the Weather Like in Montrose, Colorado?

By Wes Adams
 4 days ago
In the city of Montrose, Colorado the slogan is "Stay here, Play everywhere". This is easy to do with so many cool things to do around this part of western Colorado. Montrose was incorporated in 1882 only a couple of years after the city of Grand Junction. In a community with...

KJCT8

More monsoon showers and thunder on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Summer Solstice happened early Tuesday morning at 3:13 AM MDT. The solstice marks the beginning of summer, but what exactly is it? If you follow the sun daily throughout the year, you’ll notice that it drifts northward and then southward and then northward again. The solstice is the sun’s northernmost post before it turns around and starts to drift toward the south again. Today is also the day with the longest daylight of the year with 14 hours and 58 minutes at Grand Junction. Days will gradually grow shorter now as the sun drifts southward. It will turn around and head north again at the Winter Solstice in December.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Implemented Across Western Colorado

As western Colorado continues to dry up, fire danger is high, and fire restrictions are being implemented across the western slope. It certainly is not unexpected news as seasonal high temperatures, strong winds, and a general lack of moisture have raised the fire danger significantly in western Colorado. Precautionary measures are being taken in an effort to minimize the threat of wildfires.
COLORADO STATE
The Reasons Why These Out-of-Staters Moved To Grand Junction Colorado

When you stop to think about it, you realize that everybody has a story. The more people I meet, the more I realize the Grand Junction community is a blend of transplants and natives. I think it's safe to say that most of the people I know personally are not originally from Grand Junction and many of them came here from other states. I'm always curious to know what brought them here.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
What’s New At Grand Junction’s River Park At Las Colonias?

One of the most popular places people go to cool off in Grand Junction is River Park at Las Colonias and improvements at the park are continuing. It's hard to believe this is the third season for River Park at Las Colonias. Somehow, it still seems brand new, and that might be because we haven't seen the fully finished product just yet. When it's all said and done, the park is going to look fantastic.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
GJ Airport sees smooth skies ahead amid turbulence of flight, pilot shortages | Business

Grand Junction Regional Airport logged its busiest year of commercial traffic ever in 2021, with more than half a million passengers traveling in and out. However, while passenger numbers took off from 2020’s figures, the year wasn’t without its fair share of turbulence — largely in the form of losing Delta’s SkyWest connection between Grand Junction and Salt Lake City because of a pilot shortage that is only further worsening among U.S. carriers.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Xcel Energy, Spectrum blackouts across Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Power outages have been reported across Grand Junction, centered primarily on Main Street and area between 12th Street and 29 Road. There are also outages in Orchard Mesa. Some telecommunication services have been knocked out as well. Spectrum has been confirmed to be out in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dolores, Montrose, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 13:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dolores; Montrose; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Dolores County in southwestern Colorado Northwestern San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado Southwestern Montrose County in west central Colorado * Until 200 PM MDT. * At 122 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast of Slick Rock, or 34 miles east of Monticello, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Dolores, northwestern San Miguel and southwestern Montrose Counties, including the following locations... Redvale and Vancorum. This includes the following highways Colorado 90 between mile markers 26 and 33. Colorado 141 between mile markers 28 and 71. Colorado 145 between mile markers 106 and 116. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
Little Things that Make Grand Junction Incredibly Angry

Let's face it, not sweating the small stuff is sometimes easier said than done. Sure, it's reasonable to get angry at things in life, but sometimes those things may seem trivial to others. And, of course, everyone's different. Curious, I posted a question on Facebook asking what little things make...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
