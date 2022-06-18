ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Eight people injured in Route 24 crash

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight people were injured June 17 following a crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Warrington Road. The crash happened at 10:45 p.m. involving two vehicles, said Ken Swarts,...

www.capegazette.com

Daily Voice

Victims Airlifted In Triple Ocean City Boardwalk Stabbing

Three people were stabbed late on Monday, June 20 during a fight near the boardwalk in Ocean City, officials in Maryland announced. Two people had to be airlifted and one other was transported to an area hospital after a fight broke out shortly before midnight on Monday night in the 10 block of Wicomico Street, according to the Ocean City Police Department.
OCEAN CITY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Three Hospitalized After Monday Morning Crash In Newport

At approximately 12:59 am, New Castle County Paramedics, Minquas Fire Company of Newport, Cranston Heights Fire Company, Elsmere Fire Company, and Five Points Fire Company were dispatched to the intersection of Old Airport Road and South James Street for a motor vehicle collision with reported entrapment according to Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher.
NEWPORT, DE
WBOC

Police ID Man Killed in Milford Car Crash

MILFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a man killed in a Friday, June 17 car crash in Milford. Troopers identified the victim as Latre Bonville, 28, of Magnolia, Del. Police said that at around 5:30 a.m. Friday, a blue 2020 Mazda 6 was traveling westbound on...
MILFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Maryland Police Investigating Two Separate Mass Stabbings, 7 Hospitalized

The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police said on June 20, 2022, at approximately 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the 10-blk of Wicomico Street for a report of a fight. Upon arrival officers located three victims with...
OCEAN CITY, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Shark Landmark is ‘Swimming' Again in its Roadside Tank After Crash

An early morning car crash on February 5 left Captain Bones Bait & Tackle's beloved outdoor landmark - its "shark in a box" - severely damaged in Odessa, Delaware. Pat Foley, owner of Captain Bones, said that the crash left the shark with a broken fin and knocked it off of its original hanging wires inside the tank.
ODESSA, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Busy Monday morning for New Castle County first responders

A series of significant incidents on Monday morning, June 20, 2022, within about 75 minutes of each other, had firefighters, police, and paramedics in New Castle County scrambling from call to call. Just before 10:30 a.m. a crash was reported on I-495 near Bellefonte that involved a rolled over box...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WGAL

Three people stabbed in Ocean City, Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Three people were stabbed late Monday night near the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. The stabbing happened just off the boardwalk near Wicomico Street before midnight. Police said a fight led to the stabbings. The three people were taken to the hospital. There is no...
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigation Underway After Three, Including Minor, Stabbed In Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people, including a minor, were hospitalized after they were stabbed in Ocean City near the boardwalk around midnight Monday, police said. Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue for reports of a fight. One of the adult victims was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore City, the second adult was flown to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, and the third victim, identified only as a juvenile, was transported to a hospital in Salisbury. The conditions of the three victims are currently unknown. The investigation is still ongoing and active, and no arrests have yet been announced in the incident. Missy Johnson, visiting from Virginia, said potential violence is the reason she only brings her grandchildren to the boardwalk during the day. But others say they aren’t fearful. “I feel comfortable coming down here,” said Michael Agro, who has been visiting the resort town all his life. “Law enforcement is out there doing their job. It’s one of my favorite places in the world, it’s always been safe for me.”    
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Fatal collision in Ocean City, car strikes pedestrian

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of 47th Street and Coastal Highway northbound. OCPD has confirmed the pedestrian was struck and killed during this crash. Traffic northbound is currently...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Missing boaters body found after 6 months with no answers

DORCHESTER CO., Md – After months with no answers, a local family got closure, involving a missing loved one. The body of Ocean Pines boater, Ernie Sigmon, was recovered at the mouth of the Choptank River. 47ABC has been following his disappearance since December of 2021. Sigmon took the...
OCEAN PINES, MD
WMDT.com

Victim identified in fatal Milford crash

MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Milford. Police say 28-year-old Latre Bonville of Magnolia was killed in the crash early Friday morning. Around 5:31 a.m., a blue 2020 Mazda was traveling westbound on Wilkins Road, east of Elks Lodge Road....
WBOC

Bicyclist Killed in Dover Hit and Run

DOVER, Del.- A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a driver who fled from the scene Saturday night in Dover. Dover Police say around 10 p.m. witnesses saw a SUV hit a bicyclist in the area of S. Governors Ave. and West North St. A 71-year-old man was found in the roadway with deadly injuries. Witnesses also told police the SUV went northbound on S. Governors Ave. and then westbound on W. Loockerman St. after hitting the man.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Magnolia Man Killed In Milford Early Friday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 17, 2022, in the Milford area as Latre Bonville, 28, of Magnolia. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Milford area on...
NBC Philadelphia

3 Kids Hurt in Boating Accident on Delaware River, Officials Say

Officials say three juveniles have been injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river. The News Journal reported that Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti said the accident happened Thursday on the Indian River in Millsboro. A boat with a 75-horsepower outboard motor was pulling...
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Multiple vehicle collision in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, De. – Delaware State Police are currently working a crash on John J Williams Highway and Warrington Road. At least two vehicles were involved in the accident. Delaware State Police: Troop 7 is currently handling the case. Multiple people were reported trapped inside the vehicles, EMS reporting...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Investigating Another Armed Robbery In New Castle County

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on June 19, 2022, at approximately 5:24 a.m., an unknown male subject entered the Royal Farms convenience store located at 2160...
NEW CASTLE, DE

