Two Cities Pizza Opens Flourishing Suwanee Location. Suwanee, GA, USA – June 20, 2022 – To eat deep dish or thin crust? Between New York and Chicago, it’s a battle of culinary beliefs, your childhood, and even nationality. The age-old debate has left the nation at odds, fueling opinionated foodies and heated arguments. Now there’s a restaurant that spurs debate with an interior design that drives the discussion.

