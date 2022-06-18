ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine War: Russia Expert Warns of Putin Pressuring Belarus to Add Troops

By Thomas Kika
 3 days ago
Russia has a manpower shortage, "so any additional troops would add greatly to their potential," said Mark Voyger, noting the potential use of...

Peon
3d ago

Russkies don't like to fight. They send Buryats, Dagestani, Chechens to die. Now, they want Belarussian blood.

Key Ukrainian city under 'massive' Russian bombardment

"Massive" Russian bombardment of Ukraine's battleground eastern Lugansk region and key city Severodonetsk has been "hell" for soldiers there, Kyiv said, while insisting that defenders would hold "as long as necessary". "Our boys are holding their positions and will continue to hold on as long as necessary," he added.
Russia Says Eastern Attack Is Going Well, Strikes Ukraine With Missiles

(Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that its offensive against Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine was proceeding successfully after it took control of a district in the outskirts of the city. "The offensive in the Sievierodonetsk direction is developing successfully," Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a video statement. He...
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

