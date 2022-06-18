ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meditation

The Spiritual Significance Behind Why Spilling Salt Is Considered Bad Luck

By Jessica Estrada
Well+Good
Well+Good
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hPTn_0gF8pZPn00

While there are things such as a ladybug landing on you, saying “rabbit, rabbit” on the first of the month, or seeing angel numbers everywhere that people believe bring good luck. There are also things people are positive can attract bad luck. Case in point: spilling salt.

If you’re the superstitious type that knocks on wood and picks up lucky pennies (or, even if you’re just a little stitious), the notion of walking around with bad luck attached to you isn’t ideal, of course. Thankfully, there is a remedy for getting rid of it. Below, Jenelle Kim, DACM, LAc, a doctor of Chinese medicine and author of Myung Sung: The Korean Art of Living Meditation, shares the super-easy bad misfortune cure and the history behind why spilling salt is considered bad luck.

Why spilling salt is considered bad luck

“In ancient times, salt was considered a prized and very valuable commodity,” Dr. Kim says. So, she adds, if you spilled salt in those times, even accidentally, it was seen as a big waste and a sign of carelessness, which indicated that bad things were coming. Salt was so valuable that it was often used as currency in the Roman empire. Also, fun fact: The English word salary derives from ‘sal,’ the Latin word for salt.

Over time, this superstition spread to many different cultures, and each attached its meanings to it. “For example, in some cultures...spilling salt toward someone was almost seen as a curse,” Dr. Kim says. “It would imply that you were inviting negative energies.”

Some religions also use salt as a purifier and evil repellent in their spiritual practices. In Catholicism, it is believed that evil spirits can’t tolerate salt, so it’s used to ward off those negative spirits, Dr. Kim says. Similarly, in Buddhism, she adds, there is a tradition of throwing salt over your shoulder after a funeral to ward off spirits from coming around you and entering your house.

Dr. Kim also notes spilling salt was seen as a sign of betrayal and points to Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper mural painting as an example, which depicts Judas as having spilled salt.

How to “cure” the bad luck from spilling salt

The most popular cure is to throw a pinch of salt over your left shoulder. “It is believed that by doing this, it will [nullify] you of your bad luck,” Dr. Kim says. Traditionally, this is done immediately after you spilled salt.

Why the left shoulder, specifically? “This comes from the belief that the devil sits at the left shoulder,” Dr. Kim says. While throwing salt over your left shoulder is all that’s required to rid yourself of misfortune, she adds that setting an intention to remove any negativity as you do this certainly can’t hurt.

Another way you can use salt as part of your spiritual practice is to purify and filter bad vibes. “It works to absorb any negative energy or toxins,” Dr. Kim says. For instance, some people also use salt in the viral TikTok cinnamon for abundance ritual, which involves blowing ground cinnamon into your front doorway to welcome in prosperity. In this case, the cinnamon attracts abundance, while the salt protects those blessings coming your way.

And, of course, there are many other wellness ways to reap the benefits of salt in your daily routine beyond just cooking and removing bad luck—think sea salt scalp scrubs, Epsom salt baths, or taking a dip in a saltwater pool.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Experts Referenced

Tags: Spiritual Health

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

The Symbolic (and Not-So-Spooky) Meaning of Crossing Paths With a Black Cat

Black cats often get a bad rap. Highly associated with Halloween and all things spooky, black cats tend to stop people in their tracks, make them unsure of how to proceed. If you're curious about the meaning of crossing paths with a black cat (or if you’re hoping to get over your fear of black cats), you’ll be glad to know that we chatted with two psychics to uncover the symbolic significance once and for all.
ANIMALS
Well+Good

How To Oil and Maintain Wooden Cutting Boards for a Decade or More

Your kitchen isn't complete without investing in great cutting board to go with your chef's knife. And while both require just a little bit of effort to maintain, it'll save you money in the long run if you care for your cutting board properly. Yes, properly cleaning it after each use is important (the secret? Using lemon and salt!), but learning how to oil your cutting board correctly is just as crucial if you're hoping to make it last for years.
INDUSTRY
Well+Good

The 3 Biggest Reasons So Many People Love To Take Personality Tests

Enneagram, astrology, numerology—there are so many systems that aim to sort people based on fundamentals of personality. And in recent years, they seem to have become almost commonplace in our everyday lexicon. It's highly likely that you've been asked at least once, "What's your zodiac sign?" or "Are you an introvert or an extrovert?" or that you've thought to seek this intel out yourself. But beyond having a fun talking point during a first date or the ability to chime in on a conversation with friends, why are we so keen to learn more about ourselves? And why do we use various types of personality tests to do so?
PSYCHOLOGY
Well+Good

8 Calcium-Rich Foods To Keep Your Bones and Muscles Strong As You Age

Calcium is the most abundant mineral in the body, and it’s essential for performing a wide variety of functions from building strong bones and teeth to boosting muscle function and even secreting hormones. However, while calcium intake has long been associated with drinking milk, there’s an abundance of other nutritious and delicious calcium-rich foods to include in your meals all day long.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spilling Salt#Sea Salt#Superstition#Chinese#Roman#Latin
psychologytoday.com

6 Hard But Comforting Truths About Grief

Grief is commonly misunderstood despite the fact that every person experiences grief of some kind. Grief should not be task-oriented but instead seen as a process to be moved through. Grievers should be allowed to grieve at their own pace and in their own way. Those grieving are under no...
MENTAL HEALTH
Well+Good

Jennifer Aniston’s Best Days Always Include This Mind-Body Wellness Duo

Jennifer Aniston has long been a fan of practicing various fitness modalities—it's what she calls “keeping her body confused” or mixing it up to work muscles in different ways. In the past, that mostly looked like a few high-intensity practices, from boxing and spinning to 20-minute sessions on the elliptical that would leave her “drenched.” But since the pandemic hit, she’s been inspired to broaden her approach to staying fit, adopting a wellness routine that’s equally restorative for her mind and her body: a wake-up meditation followed by a late-morning Pilates class.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meditation
Well+Good

Dealing With Summer Eczema Flares? Here’s Exactly What Your Skin Is Trying To Tell You

Eczema is typically worse during the winter months, when the cold, dry air ravages your skin barrier and leaves your complexion parched and irritated. So when summer rolls around, the humid weather should—in theory—provide a reprieve from these intense symptoms. But for some, that's not the case. According to Jeffery Fromorowiz, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Boca Raton, Florida, eczema can still flare in the summer, and tweaking your routine is the best way to keep your skin calm.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

This Washable Silk Fringe Set Is the Only Kind of Pajamas That Keep Me Cool During a Heatwave

What was it that we used to nickname July as kids? "July Fry"? July Fry is supposed to come after "June Gloom," but seeing as June already has us in the high 80s in Southern California, I've already resigned myself to another hot AF summer. Since I work from home, A/C during the day is essential, but I try to offset the environmental and monetary damage by leaving the windows open and running a fan at night. Except that every single morning, I wake up drenched in sweat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

‘I’m an RD, and It’s Time We Debunk These 4 Major Myths About Eating Sugar’

These days, it often feels like sugar is public enemy number one in the health and wellness world. And while we'd never suggest that sugar itself is a nutrient-dense ingredient—it has been linked to a multitude of negative health outcomes, after all—the amount of fear surrounding it does, by nature, create quite a bit of confusion and misinformation. Berries are bad for you because they're loaded with sugar, right? But agave is healthy because it's lower on the glycemic index than table sugar, no? And gummy worms made with sugar alcohols are basically a health food?
NUTRITION
Fatherly

8 Common Misconceptions About Shy People You Should Understand

There are no shy people. Or rather, just about everyone experiences shyness to varying degrees throughout their lives. The American Psychological Association defines shyness as “the tendency to feel awkward, worried or tense during social encounters, especially with unfamiliar people.” Shyness is something 98 percent of people experience, some with more frequency and to greater degrees than others. And while we tend to think of shyness as a limitation, those who frequently experience it often embody personal traits that we, as a society, tend to consider admirable.
MENTAL HEALTH
Well+Good

5 Delicious Recipes That Use Lemon Balm, the Happiness-Boosting Summertime Herb That’s Linked to Better Sleep

If you’re looking to mix up your herb garden this year, you may want to consider adding in lemon balm, a member of the mint family that’s known for its calming properties. The bright herb resembles mint but has a punchy lemony flavor and scent, which make it a delicious addition to pretty much any summertime meal. “Lemon balm works well in any recipe you’d use fresh mint or basil,” says Jenn LaVardera, MS, RD, CDN, a dietitian for Daily Harvest. “Chop it up and toss it into fruit salads or green salads, make a pesto with it, use it as a garnish for chicken or fish, or infuse it into water along with berries.”
RECIPES
Well+Good

Daily Harvest Has Recalled Their Lentil Crumbles, So If You Have Them, Toss Them Immediately

Peanut butter, strawberries, and now Daily Harvest. The popular meal delivery service, Daily Harvest, has recalled their French Lentil + Leek Crumbles, a plant-based meat alternative product after multiple customers reported severe illnesses linked to consuming them. In a statement released on Sunday, Daily Harvest urged those with the product to dispose of it immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
Sarah Rose

Healing My Relationships

I'm in no way a relationship expert. I'm not really an expert in anything, not even writing, which is the thing I studied only because it was the thing that felt most intuitive and correct. But if you asked me most grammar questions, I probably don't know the answer. I know what a noun is, but I don't know what a dangling participle is, and I don't much care. I learned how words work by reading a lot and by writing a lot and so, my expertise here was born of nothing more than exposure and practice.
Yana Bostongirl

Are You Being Drained By One-Sided Relationships?

According to the CDC, a parasite is “ An organism that lives on or in a host and gets its food from or at the expense of its host.Parasites can cause disease in humans.”. An emotional parasite is someone who uses you to feed their emotional needs without any consideration for the emotional consequences that their demands make on you. They can leave you feeling drained and used.
Well+Good

As a Black Father, I’ve Long Been Excluded From Wellness—And Now, I’m Working To Change That for Others

Throughout my life, I didn’t have an example of what wellness could look like as a Black man in America, so I set out to create an iteration—not only for myself and my children, but eventually, for other Black fathers and children as well. It's why I started Equitea in 2020, a tea company focused on making everyday well-being more accessible for all. But, identifying what wellness means to me and then getting to a place where I could share it was no easy feat.
SOCIETY
Well+Good

15 of the Best Campsites and Glampsites in Upstate New York To Explore This Summer

As fun as summer in New York City can be, sometimes the concrete jungle just isn't the same as the real jungle... or, in this case, the forest and woods. All that warm weather and sunshine is apt to leave city dwellers craving the great outdoors, and, as hard we might try, no amount of park picnics or High Line strolls can truly scratch that itch. Sometimes, the mountains do call, and you simply must go.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy